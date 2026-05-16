USC Leaves No Doubt About Pursuit of Recruit Makai Buchanan

The USC Trojans are striving to land the commitment of class of 2029 recruit, Makai Buchanan. Buchanan is from Victorville, California, which is a little under 100 miles away from USC’s campus.

Makai Buchanan Puts Ohio State Above USC

Victor Valley's Makai Buchanan looks to catch a pass during a recent summer practice at the school. | Jose Quintero / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Makai Buchanan is a 6-0, 165 pound athlete out of Victorville, California. As a freshman for Victor Valley High School in 2025-26, Buchanan had 95 carries for 698 yards and eight touchdowns. In the pass game, he had 15 receptions for 232 yards and one touchdown.

USC offered Buchanan back in June of 2025, but is just one of many programs in pursuit of him. The UCLA Bruins and Ohio State Buckeyes have also offered Buchanan and like USC, hosted him for an unofficial visit.

It appears that USC is making it a big priority to keep him in Southern California, as reported by Adam Gorney of Rivals.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Recently, Buchahan spoke with the USC running backs coach Anthony Jones.

“We are not letting you leave the state,” Buchanan was told by Jones.

The team that currently is in the lead for Buchanan are the Buckeyes, according to Buchanan himself.

“It’s the best of the best,” Buchanan said. “I’ve been to a lot of colleges. Nobody can compete with Ohio State.”

It looks like the Trojans will have to fend off one of the most premier brands in the country.

USC’s Recent Recruiting Success

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What should give USC confidence that they will be able to win recruiting battles for top prospects is that is exactly what they have been able to do over the last two recruiting cycles. Although there is still a long way until national singing day for the 2027 class.

While the 2027 class is currently ranked No. 4 in the country per Rivals most updated rankings, the 2026 class is already locked in at No. 1. This 2026 USC recruiting class was the top ranked class in the entire country the commitments from 35 players.

The headliners in this class are five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, and five-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield. A big question heading into the season will be just how much will these top rated freshman be asked to contribute on Saturday.

USC enters 2026 with their eyes on making their first College Football Playoff in program history. Coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fifth season with the Trojans and while he has a good record of 35-18, it has not been enough to get the Trojans to the playoff.

Riley was hired by USC following the 2021 season. Prior to USC, he was the coach of the Oklahoma Sooners from 2017-2021 and led them to the playoff three times. That success has not yet translated to USC. Will 2026 be the year Riley gets USC over the hump? The season kicks off on Aug. 29 against the San Jose State Spartans.

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