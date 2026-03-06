Zacharyus Williams Embracing USC's Young Receivers from Southern California

This past high school football season in Southern California was unique because for the first time in a long time, the USC Trojans dominated recruiting in their backyard and signed almost two dozen recruits from its state.

It also meant they would face each other on the field throughout their senior season. A matchup between Santa Margarita and Sierra Canyon in the CIF Playoffs featured six USC freshmen. When Santa Margarita played Trinity League rival Mater Dei, there were seven players in that game that are now with the Trojans.

Teaming up at Southern Cal

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Redshirt sophomore receiver Zacharyus Williams, who transferred from Utah last spring, played his high school football at nearby Gardena (Calif.) Serra, a school that had been a pipeline for USC, producing recent program legends such as wide receivers Marqise Lee and Robert Woods and cornerback Adoree' Jackson.

As the Trojans head into a new season, Williams is one of a few returning players in the team’s receiver room. Southern Cal has four early enrollees at wide receiver on campus in Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver and Tron Baker, all Southern California natives and guys that Williams is familiar with.

“I played against them in high school when they were younger. It's kind of crazy being on the same field, but it's fun," Williams said to the media.

USC is in the middle of the recruiting hotbed. Battles to keep highly touted recruits from leaving the state are intense every cycle. They struggled for years but the 2026 cycle saw a massive shift in the Trojans direction. Dixon-Wyatt, originally an Ohio State commit, flipped his commitment on the first day of the early signing period.

Mosley's parents were both star athletes at Notre Dame, and the Irish made a strong run at the Santa Margarita product. Baker comes from Sierra Canyon and was the Trojans first commit in the 2026 class, when he announced his pledge as a sophomore. Weaver played his high school ball at Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame, roughly 30 minutes away from USC's campus.

Injury in Receiver Room

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sophomore wide receiver Tanook Hines is one of several USC players that will be limited this spring because of an offseason procedure. Hines is expected to become the team's new No. 1 receiver after a breakout freshman season and the departure of wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL Draft.

Obviously, teams want their players on the practice field, but Hines has a strong rapport with quarterback Jayden Maiava. And with the Trojans rising star limited this spring, they will pump a ton of reps into a group of newcomers, such as NC State transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson and other young wide receivers, such as sophomore Corey Simms and redshirt freshman Romero Iso, to get them ready for the fall.

“What a phenomenal opportunity for all those other guys to develop and take advantage of those reps," said USC coach Lincoln Riley to the media.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

During Riley's first few seasons, the Trojans played anywhere from six to eight receivers in its normal rotation. However, this past season, USC played about four to five receivers.

There were a few reasons, one was Riley utilizing more two tight end personnel to keep Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane on the field for a majority of snaps, and they weren't as deep and talented at the position as they are right now. Four-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster, the No. 4 rated receiver in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, will join the room in the summer.

