USC Legacy Paisios Polamalu Announces Recruiting Decision

The USC Trojans missed out on adding one of the program's most recognizable legacy recruits on Friday, as 2027 athlete Paisios Polamalu announced his commitment to Stanford.

Polamalu, a 5-10, 175-pound athlete from St. Augustine High School in San Diego, California, committed to the Cardinal after taking an official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 20. He is expected to play safety at the collegiate level.

Nov 10, 2017; Stanford, CA, USA; General overall view of the Stanford Cardinal logo at midfield during an NCAA football game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his recruiting profile may not carry the same national attention as some of USC's other targets, his last name certainly does. Polamalu is the son of USC legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, one of the most decorated defensive players in Trojans history.

Troy Polamalu starred at USC from 1999-2002, earning two First-Team All-American selections, serving as a two-time team captain, winning team MVP honors, and finishing as a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick. He later built a Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Productive Two-Way Star Heads to Stanford

Naturally, USC was involved throughout Paisios' recruitment. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans hosted both Paisios and his father during spring practices before bringing the rising junior back to campus for an official visit this summer. Arizona was also among the programs pursuing him.

2020 Pro Football Hall of Famne enshrinee Troy Polamalu is given his gold jacket by NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell and Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker at Tom Beson Hall of Fame Stadium Saturday ,August 7, 2021. Enshrinement2020 7655 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Polamalu remains unranked in the current recruiting rankings, he has established himself as one of Southern California's most productive two-way players.

During the 2024 season, he recorded 140 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, seven pass breakups and three forced fumbles while starring at safety. Offensively, he rushed for 1,412 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns during the 2025 campaign, highlighted by a school-record 316-yard rushing performance against La Jolla. He also accumulated 2,095 all-purpose yards, showcasing his versatility as a running back and return specialist.

Paisios Polamalu Won't Join USC's Legacy Lineage

Had Polamalu chosen USC, he would have become the latest member of one of the Trojans' most recognizable football families. Instead, the Polamalus will not join the long list of father-son legacies who have suited up in cardinal and gold.

Among USC's most notable legacy families are Tim McDonald and his son T.J. McDonald, who became the first father-son duo in program history to both earn First-Team All-American honors and serve as team captains.

Sep 1, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans safety T.J. McDonald (7) during the game against the Hawaii Rainbows at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Hawaii 49-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Matthews family also left its mark, with Clay Matthews Jr. starring for the Trojans before his son, Clay Matthews III, developed from a walk-on into an All-American. Other notable USC football families include the Jacksons, Grafs and Cashmans.

USC's 2027 Recruiting Class Remains Among Nation's Best

Even though landing a legacy prospect is always meaningful for a program, missing on Polamalu is not expected to significantly impact USC's 2027 recruiting outlook.

According to 247Sports, the Trojans currently own the No. 16 recruiting class in the nation with 14 verbal commitments.

Eight of USC's 14 commitments are currently ranked among the Top 100 prospects nationally by 247Sports, the second-most of any program behind only Texas A&M.

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks to the podium before addressing the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The class is headlined by five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson from Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, who is ranked as the nation's No. 1 athlete and the No. 27 overall prospect.

USC has also secured a commitment from consensus five-star edge rusher Mekai Brown, a 6-6, 235-pound pass rusher from Connecticut who recently earned five-star status following the latest rankings update.

Although the Trojans were unable to keep another famous football name in Southern California, Riley's staff continues to assemble one of the nation's deepest 2027 recruiting classes as they look to build on their momentum on the recruiting trail.

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