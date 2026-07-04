USC Recruiting Could Reshape Program's Long-Term Quarterback Trajectory

The USC Trojans are among the many power conference schools that prefer to place their trust in a transfer quarterback. But that doesn't mean they ignore who's out there on the prep circuit.

Coach Lincoln Riley has handed the quarterback reins to Caleb Williams and Jayden Maiava to lead USC. The latter is back for one more year, but USC still needs to think about depth behind center moving forward.

With no 2027 quarterback committed, USC and Riley must start thinking about the stacked 2028 high school quarterback class for these reasons.

State of USC Quarterback Room Before Prep Football Season Starts

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC located Maiava's potential successor via the 2026 class in quarterback Jonas Williams.

But Maiava isn't the only one expected to part ways after the season. Quarterback Sam Huard is exhausting his college eligibility and enters his redshirt senior season.

Junior quarterback William Doherty is the only other player opposite Williams who can return next season. But the junior college transfer is on pace to use his eligibility up by 2028.

USC looks bound to tap into whoever enters the portal to continue with the current times in college football. But they still need to locate a 2028 passer via the prep world for depth and development reasons.

Has USC Started Targeting Anyone in the 2028 Class?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC invited out one 2028 quarterback last season in Detroit Cass Technical star Donald Tabron II. Tabron took in the Michigan game and even linked up with a former high school teammate of his, cornerback Alex Graham. He's also visited USC during the summer.

USC is yet to officially offer Tabron, though. The 6-4, 200-pounder has blown up on the recruiting trail with powers like Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, plus defending national champion Indiana already offering him, according to 247Sports. Even rival UCLA has made a recruiting pursuit of Tabron.

Tabron is the only known 2028 quarterback to have any form of face-to-face contact with members of the USC staff.

Who USC Can Look Closer at in the 2028 Class

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2028 class is loaded in USC's backyard of Southern California. Don't be shocked if a staff member from the Trojans, even Riley himself, watches the following nearby talents this fall on the prep circuit.

Josiah Boyd, Vista del Lago (Moreno Valley): The Inland Empire four-star dual-threat is California's highest-ranked passer per 247Sports and the state's third-ranked overall prospect. UCLA has already offered, along with Ohio State. He's already combined for 54 total touchdowns throwing and running.

Jaxson Carper, St. Bonaventure (Ventura): The Trojans have seldom hit up the longtime Ventura County Catholic school power post Ricky Town (committed and enrolled in Jan. 2015 before leaving USC). But Carper is one more dynamic dual-threat to watch. He's already armed with offers from SMU, Texas Tech, Kansas, and UCLA, according to 247Sports. Former Los Angeles Rams nickelback Troy Hill is his head coach.

Ayden Edwards, Tustin: The three-star quarterback Edwards already watched one of his best wide receiver targets, Hayden Koo, land a USC offer. Per 247Sports, the 6-4 Edwards has Oregon, Michigan and Colorado offers among the 20 at his disposal. He tossed 21 touchdowns with only five picks last season.

Chase Curren, Crespi (Encino): The 6-2 Curren is plastered on 18 different recruiting boards, including Florida State's, Cal and Arizona's. Curren exploded by throwing 30 touchdowns with seven interceptions as a sophomore.

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Jahn, Inglewood: He's another local 6-2 passer who's stacking the offers, with Oregon State representing his last one. Stanford also offered the 4.6 GPA student who delivered 3,044 combined yards and 27 total touchdowns.

Koa Malau'ulu, St. John Bosco (Bellflower): USC fans are well aware of the Trojans' pipeline with the Braves. The 6-2 three-star Malau'ulu throws one of the best deep balls for his class. Plus can extend plays when pressured, a la USC's last Heisman Trophy winner.

Meanwhile, Treyvone Towns gets a chance to play a full season at Rancho Cucamonga High after his midseason transfer from Oaks Christian (Westlake Village) in 2025. He owns offers from Ohio State, Georgia, Florida and other powers.

Further north, four-star Tommy Devany of Buchanan High in Clovis is trending up with four offers. Utah rose as his biggest offer. But the 6-3, 190-pounder is another who destroys defenses when pressured and is a deadly runner. USC hasn't landed a prized San Joaquin Valley quarterback since Bakersfield native Cody Kessler in 2011.

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