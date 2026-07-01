USC Trojans' Rival Heating Up on Recruiting Trail
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The 2027 recruiting class is filled with top-tier talent, with many of those blue-chip players already committed to college programs. The month of June saw 130 blue-chip players commit, which included 10 of the top 50 players in the 2027 class, according to Rivals.
One thing to note about these commitments is that the USC Trojans did not land any of the top 50 players in the month of June after finishing a majority of its 2027 recruiting in the spring. One rival did have success, however.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The rival in question is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who landed two five-stars with edge rusher Abraham Sesay and interior offensive lineman Albert Simien. Sesay ranks as the No. 20 player in the country and is the No. 3 edge rusher, while Simien is the No. 19 player in the country and ranks as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation.
These are two major additions for Notre Dame, as this strengthens their 2027 class, which at this point places No. 2 in the country just behind the Texas A&M Aggies. Led by coach Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame seems to be building a roster that is built to compete now, but also has its sights on building for the future as well.
In Freeman’s time with the Fighting Irish, he has posted an overall record of 43-12. With Freeman at the helm, Notre Dame has experienced great success in the regular season, but also in bowl games, as the Fighting Irish have gone 2-1 in bowl games under Freeman while also making a run to the national championship in 2024 by taking down Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State before ultimately falling to Ohio State.
As a result of just missing out on the College Football Playoff last season with a record of 10-2, Freeman and the Fighting Irish opted out of playing a bowl game and have as much motivation as ever to have a great performance during the 2026 season.
After beating the Trojans 34-24 at home last season, Notre Dame and USC will now go at least the next few seasons without playing, which means that the only time they could play is the postseason as of now. Regardless of that, the recruiting battle will be something to monitor to see if either program can flip recruits and who builds the better roster in an effort to have sustained success.
USC’s Top Recruits In The 2027 Class
While Notre Dame currently has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country for 2027, coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are not far off as they have the No. 10 class for next year in addition to hoisting the No. 1 class for 2026.
In the 2026 recruiting class, the Trojans landed two five-stars in defensive end Luke Wafle and tight end Mark Bowman. Heading into next season, it does seem quite likely that Wafle and Bowman will carve out rotational roles for themselves and could become cornerstones of the USC football program for the next few years.
When it comes to the 2027 class, the Trojans were also able to land a pair of five-stars in the form of cornerback Honor Fa’alave Johnson and edge rusher Mekai Brown. Both Johnson and Brown should become key contributors for USC when they step on campus in 2027, and could help the Trojans recruit more top talent to rise in the rankings before the recruitment process for next year’s class closes.
It is important to note that with the 2026 class containing 35 commits, the Trojans do not need nearly as many recruits for 2027, when also considering that Riley also uses the transfer portal to his advantage when patching up weaknesses on the roster.
Based on that, USC may only add a few more players to next year’s class, but with the development of the 2026 recruits in addition to future players coming in through the transfer portal, the state of the roster should be able to compete in what is a very tough Big Ten conference.
With quarterback Jayden Maiava expected to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft, this upcoming season will be critical for the development of four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, whom USC recruited for the 2026 class.
If Williams does turn out to be the Trojans’ quarterback of the future, USC could be in a great spot to continue competing in the Big Ten and could potentially emerge as one of the more consistent national contenders.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for USC Trojans on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94