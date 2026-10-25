Is Tank Dell Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Texans in NFL Week 7)

The Houston Texans' receiver room is getting even better on Sunday when they take on the New York Giants.

2023 third-round pick Tank Dell is listed as questionable for this matchup, but he's been activated to the team's active roster and is set to make his season debut. Dell has not played in an NFL game since the 2024 season when he suffered a brutal knee injury. That cost him all of last season and the first six weeks of the 2026 campaign.

Texans officially activated WR Tank Dell to their active roster and he is set to return Sunday to his first NFL action in almost two years. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2026

Now, Dell is looking to pick up where he left off in 2024 when he caught 51 passes for 687 yards and three scores in 14 games. The 26-year-old has 98 catches in two NFL season to go along with 10 touchdowns.

Houston is off to a 2-4 start, but it has a chance to make run up the standings, starting with this matchup (where it is a double-digit favorite) against a short-handed New York team.

When it comes to the player prop market, Dell is a really tough player to project. He and CJ Stroud have a solid rapport from earlier in their careers, but the Texans have a loaded receiver room at the moment.

Nico Collins is the clear No. 1 option, and the team added former top-five pick Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade ahead of Week 6. Plus, Jaylin Noel has come on as an important piece in the Houston offense in the 2026 season.

So, Dell may play a limited role on Sunday, especially since it's been nearly two years since his last NFL action.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have Dell at +1000 to score a touchdown while his receiving yards prop is set at just 7.5 yards. That's a sign that they don't expect the former third-round pick to play many snaps in his first game action in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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