Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Falcons in NFL Week 7)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans has been banged up all season long, recently dealing with ribs and Achilles injuries.

The 49ers officially ruled him out for their Week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, leaving an already short-handed receiving corps without its best option.

49ers WR Mike Evans (ribs, achilles) will not play against the Falcons on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/6mMLGGR3Eo — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2026

Evans aggravated his Achilles injury in the 49ers' win over the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 6, and he is expected to miss time with the issue.

With the 49ers at 6-0, they certainly want to prioritize the veteran receiver's long-term health as they hope to make a Super Bowl run.

Mike Evans’ Achilles is in tact but he will miss a little time, per @jenniferleechan. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 20, 2026

This season, Evans has appeared in six games for San Francisco, playing 54.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps. He's been targeted 39 times by Brock Purdy, reeling in 27 passes for 420 yards and three scores.

With Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. out, the 49ers are hoping to get Christian Kirk (questionable) back in the lineup on Sunday. They'll also rely heavily on star tight end George Kittle in this matchup with Atlanta.

Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop bet for the San Francisco offense with Evans sidelined for the first time in 2026.

Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Falcons in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for Week 7 in his Player Prop Countdown column , and he’s still buying Brock Purdy even with the 49ers short-handed at receiver:

Brock Purdy OVER 238.5 Pass Yards (-115)

The Falcons' secondary is in a tough spot heading into this week. C.J. Henderson was limited at practice on Wednesday, and A.J. Terrell isn't quite ready to return from his stint on the IR. That leaves their defensive backfield susceptible, especially when facing an MVP candidate in Brock Purdy.

Purdy has gone over 238.5 passing yards in three of his six games this season and I see no reason why he can't do it again on Sunday. Atlanta is coming off a performance where they allowed Caleb Williams to complete 30-of-36 passes for 305 yards.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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