USC Legend Returning to Coliseum for Trojans' Matchup with Northwestern
USC fans are set for a wave of nostalgia under the Friday night lights. Nearly 30 years after torching Northwestern in one of the most iconic Rose Bowls in program history, former USC wide receiver and 1996 Rose Bowl MVP Keyshawn Johnson will lead the Trojans out of the tunnel when they face the Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
A Fitting Choice for a Familiar Opponent
Few players have left a mark on USC’s football legacy quite like Johnson. In that 1996 Rose Bowl — the Trojans’ last meeting with Northwestern — he delivered one of the greatest performances in bowl history: 12 receptions, 216 yards, and two touchdowns to secure a 41–32 win and MVP honors.
Johnson was nearly unguardable that day. Quarterback Brad Otton found him early and often, carving up a Northwestern defense that entered the game ranked No. 1 in the nation. Johnson’s combination of route precision, body control, and swagger embodied the essence of USC football in the mid-90s — star power matched with championship execution.
For the Trojans, asking Johnson to lead them out of the tunnel isn’t just ceremonial. On Friday night, he returns to the Coliseum as a living bridge between eras — from the glory days of the Rose Bowl to a new chapter of Big Ten play.
Then and Now: Echoes of ’96
That 1996 meeting was a shootout between two top-tier offenses. USC posted 41 points on a Northwestern team that prided itself on defense, a theme that feels familiar as the 2025 Trojans prepare for another high-stakes clash with the Wildcats.
Led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, USC owns the eighth-best scoring offense in the nation (39.8 points per game). Maiava has thrown for 2,315 yards — second in the Big Ten — and ranks among the country’s most explosive passers, averaging 15.0 yards per completion. His top target, Makai Lemon, has been just as dominant, ranking sixth nationally in receiving yards (776).
But much like 1996, Northwestern brings defensive muscle. The Wildcats rank 10th nationally in scoring defense (16.8 points per game) and are holding opponents to just 165.1 passing yards per game, their stingiest mark in nearly a decade. It sets up a classic strength-on-strength matchup — a modern echo of the 1996 Rose Bowl, where offensive fireworks met defensive pride under the national spotlight.
Closing the Loop
Friday’s contest marks USC’s first meeting with Northwestern since that Rose Bowl victory, ending a 29-year gap between matchups. The Trojans are 5–0 all-time against the Wildcats and undefeated at home (4–0) this season. They’ll aim to extend both streaks in front of a Coliseum crowd that knows history is repeating itself — this time, on their own turf.
As USC coach Lincoln Riley’s squad runs through the tunnel behind one of the program’s all-time greats, the message will be clear: legacy matters. Johnson’s return isn’t just a nod to the past; it’s a reminder of what Trojan football looks like at its peak — big plays, big moments, and bigger expectations.