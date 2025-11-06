All Trojans

Why USC's First College Football Playoff Ranking Is Perfect

The first College Football Playoff ranking has been released, and the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are seeded at No. 19. There are four other two-loss Big Ten teams ranked. Why the USC Trojans' first CFP ranking is an accurate placement.

Angela Miele

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks out of the tunnel for warmups before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
The first College Football Playoff (CFP) ranking was released, and the USC Trojans were seeded No. 19. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are 6-2 in a competitive Big Ten conference. Several teams in the conference were ranked in the top 25, including four two-loss Big Ten teams.

Big Ten Network’s Jake Butt argues the committee made the right move with its rankings, notably with the two-loss teams.

Jan 6, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines former player Jake Butt talks on the Big Ten Network set during media day before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at George R Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think for Iowa and USC, what stands out is these two teams play each other, and then both of these teams play Oregon. That’s great opportunity, that’s also more opportunity to lose and fall short,” Butt said. “I think the committee absolutely nailed their rankings. USC deserves to be ranked over Michigan. They beat them.”

Big Ten Teams In CFP Rankings

  • No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
  • No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (9-0)
  • No. 9 Oregon Ducks (7-1)
  • No. 19 USC Trojans (6-2)
  • No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2)
  • No. 21 Michigan Wolverines (7-2)
  • No. 23 Washington Huskies (6-2)

There are seven Big Ten teams seeded in the top 25, three of which are in the top 12. The USC Trojans and Iowa Hawkeyes both play the Oregon Ducks, which could greatly affect the rankings. If USC can defeat the Ducks on Nov. 22, it could cause the Trojans to jump in the rankings. This season has involved big upsets, and if the Trojans win out, they can possibly make the CFP.

Is USC’s Ranking Fair?

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have been a dominant and explosive team this season, but with two losses, not being in the top 12 is an accurate assessment. Keeping the program in the top-25 is also fair, notably due to the other teams in the rankings as well.

The USC Trojans have had big wins this season, one of the biggest being against the No. 21-seeded Michigan Wolverines. It was a big win for Riley and the Trojans, and with Michigan being ranked, it is fair to have USC higher.

USC’s two losses came against the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While Illinois is not ranked, Notre Dame is No. 10. With one of USC’s losses occurring against a top-12 team, it shows the Trojans also have a tougher strength of schedule. While two non-conference games were blowout wins, the third, being Notre Dame, helps the Trojans' case of pushing for a CFP appearance.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How USC Can Make A Push For CFP

The USC Trojans will have to win out and hope other teams in the rankings drop as well to keep the hopes alive for a CFP appearance. The Trojans have a talented team, but they have to keep their composure to continue to win games.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has been a playmaker for the Trojans. Maiava has struggled to gain momentum in the passing game for the past two matchups, but if he can get back to how he performed to start the season, the Trojans have a chance to win out.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

USC getting running back Waymond Jordan will also be helpful, as he has been out with an injury. If Jordan comes back, it would not be for a couple more weeks, per Riley. If he can return, Jordan and running back King Miller can help USC dominate on the ground.

USC’s defense must step up to close out the season on a high note. The defense performed better against Nebraska in week 10, but the Trojans will have to find consistency and continue to play at a high level to win the remaining four games and attempt a CFP appearance.

The Trojans' next game will be against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. PT at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

