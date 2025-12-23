Central Michigan vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for GameAbove Sports Bowl
The 11th GameAbove Sports Bowl is set for the day after Christmas. Northwestern will face Central Michigan as 10.5-point favorites on Friday. The two teams are meeting for just the second time ever ahead of the weekend.
The Wildcats have had an up-and-down .500 year that included a major upset win over Penn State and a close game against No. 18 Michigan. Central Michigan is a middle-of-the-pack team as well, but hasn’t faced competition that’s nearly as stiff in the MAC. It will be difficult for the Chippewas to avoid going down 0-2 in the all-time series.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Central Michigan vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Central Michigan: +10.5 (-110)
- Northwestern: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Central Michigan: +340
- Northwestern: -450
Total: 43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Central Michigan vs. Northwestern How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 26
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Central Michigan: 7-5
- Northwestern: 6-6
Central Michigan vs. Northwestern Key Players to Watch
Central Michigan
Joe Labas: Labas hasn’t been the MAC’s most productive quarterback, but he has been extremely accurate. He’s completed 68.9 percent of his passes en route to 12 passing touchdowns with six interceptions this year. The Chippewas have gotten limited production from their running backs lately. There will be plenty of pressure for Labas to perform if that trend continues.
Northwestern
Caleb Komolafe: Komolafe went over 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season in his last game. He’s now tallied five rushing scores over his previous four outings and leads the Wildcats with 11 total touchdowns. Northwestern’s lead back has nearly twice as many carries as any other player on its team and has notched more than 10 carries in every game but one this season.
Central Michigan vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick
Central Michigan has been the superior team straight up and against the spread this year. The Chippewas have covered in eight of their 12 games this season and have only failed to cover once in their previous six games.
The underdogs have held opponents to 16.0 points per game since Week 8 and the Wildcats have not been very explosive on offense with a season average of just 22.5 points per contest.
The Chippewas might not out score their opponents, but their defensive efforts have been strong enough to keep most teams within 10 points of them in the back half of the season.
PICK: Central Michigan +10.5 (-110 atFanDuel Sportsbook)
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $250 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.