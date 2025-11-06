Three Reasons Why Lincoln Riley Wouldn't Leave USC For Another Job
The No. 19 USC Trojans have been one of college football's most impressive comeback teams, sitting at 6-2 and just earned their first College Football Playoff ranking since 2023. In coach Lincoln Riley's fourth year in Los Angeles, the pieces could very well come together for a historic postseason.
What the college football world currently faces is one of the wildest coaching carousels, with 13 FBS head coaches positions open through week 11. With that many openings, even at big name schools like LSU, Florida and Penn State, it seems anything can happen.
While a lot analysts have tabbed names like Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz as candidates, analyst Josh Pate dropped Riley into the mix.
Riley was one of LSU's top head coach candidates back in 2021 after former coach Ed Orgeron retired, but Riley denied them. Instead, LSU hired Brian Kelly from Notre Dame, and Riley left Oklahoma for USC, two hires that shocked the college football world.
But why would a coach like Riley leave USC now, for a job he was already offered years ago? Especially with the position the Trojans are sitting in, that reality seems blurry, for a few reasons.
1. No. 1 2026 Recruiting Class, Bright Future In Los Angeles
One of the Trojans most notable, and impactful hires, was general manager Chad Bowden. Bowden, who was previously with the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, allowed the program to get another pair of eyes on the recruiting world and the overall state of the USC Football team.
Since his arrival, Bowden and Riley have compiled the No. 1 2026 recruiting class in the nation, sticking to textbook USC, and pulling some of the nation's best right from their Southern California backyard.
In Riley's three previous recruiting years, he's help compile top 25 classes, but 2026 marks his first as a clear front runner with the nation's best, standing atop powerhouse programs like the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.
If Riley were to step away and head South, he would have worked for a No. 1 recruiting class just to leave it behind, something no head coach would, willingly, choose to do.
When similar rumors surfaced last year when UCF reportedly reached out to him, Riley made his stance clear and reassured Trojan fans of his commitment to the program.
"I’m a USC Trojan,” Riley said. “I’m at the place I want to be.”
A coach like Riley, who has the resources to recruit directly from Southern California, and now that he has achieved a No. 1 recruiting class, why not build off of that momentum, and continue to build that foundation? If it's all right in front of Riley, with an elite recruiting class coming in next season, any reason to leave wouldn't make much sense with this kind of success.
2. $90 Million Buyout
A 6-2 USC team under Riley feels like things are perhaps coming together, given the circumstances if last seasons 7-6 record. When this team plays together, the talent and execution show. That’s what Trojan fans have finally started to see under Riley this season.
When Riley arrived at USC from Norman, Oklahoma, the buyout took the CFB world by storm, reported to be nearly $90 million, keeping Riley in Los Angeles for the long haul.
Since Riley has been with the Trojans, he holds a 32-16 record, four bowl game appearances and a Heisman Trophy winner. While it has not lived up to his Oklahoma Sooners resume, he was brought to USC to win, and Riley wasted no time turning the program after their 2024 season.
The Trojans are 6-2, with losses to then-No. 23 Illinois on the road and No. 10 Notre Dame. While losses are losses, the Trojans pulled out statement wins over No. 21 Michigan and on the road in a comeback win at Nebraska.
USC and Riley have shown no signs of slowing down and are focused on what's next, even when facing numerous injuries at key positions.
“It speaks more to the overall culture … when you have a culture that is starting to learn how to win again and starting to expect to win again every time you play, you just find ways to overcome it," Riley said after Tuesday's practice.
A reported $90 million buyout, paired with a winning record and building a foundation with a No. 1 recruiting class, there's another reason for Riley to stay put in Los Angeles.
3. Lincoln Riley's Elite Company: Coaching Staff And Front Office
It's no secret Riley is surrounded by a high-caliber front office with Bowden and Athletic Director Jen Cohen, who was named the 2024-25 Sandy Barbour Nike Division I FBS Athletic Director of the Year.
On top of talented personnel supporting Riley, he's also surrounded by an elite coaching staff, including offensive line coach Zach Hanson and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.
Especially Hanson, the biggest challenge he has faced all year is injury, with Elijah Paige just now returning since the Michigan State game on Sept. 20, and starting center Killian O'Connor still out since the Sept. 27 Illinois game.
Even with juggling twelve different offensive line formations since, quarterback Jayden Maiava has only been sacked eight times, erasing any suspicion that Hanson's offensive line has been jumbled around all season long.
Lynn is in his second year with the Trojans since arriving in 2024 from UCLA, and has made immediate impact on the defensive unit that stands out on paper. From 2023 to 2024, the defense jumped from 34.1 to 24.1 points allowed per game, as well as 432.8 to 377.1 yards allowed per game.
While Riley is still the main offensive play-caller, it's worthy to note the transformation of Maiava, which is a product of Riley's quarterback whispering. Maiava has been a pivotal player for the Trojans, and led USC to have one of the most explosive offensive units in CFB.
13 FBS head coaching positions open is a lot, it breaks the record for most in a season and it's not even over. With Riley’s proven background and USC’s upward direction, there’s no real case for him leaving.