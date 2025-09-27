All Trojans

USC Legend Matt Leinart Challenges Trojans Before Illinois Matchup

The No. 21 USC Trojans are entering their first ranked matchup on the road at No. 23 Illinois and are looking to secure their third straight conference win. With USC's poor performance on the road last year, can the Trojans prove college football fans wrong against a ranked opponent?

Teddy King

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 21 USC Trojans' week 5 matchup against No. 23 Illinois has been one of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend, marking USC’s first game against a ranked opponent in 2025.

FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff selected Illinois as their week 5 destination for the top-25 matchup, and shared insights into what makes a matchup like this one important for each program.

Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart speaks to the media about The We Give Blood Driv
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart speaks to the media about The We Give Blood Drive during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

What Matt Leinart Said About USC

FOX Sports analyst and Trojans legend Matt Leinart emphasized the need to prove their talent, and show college football fans they can win anywhere. 

“This is a prove it game for them. Can they prove they can go on the road and beat a ranked opponent today?  And go on the road and win, they were 1-4 on the road last year. Can they prove they can consistently win at the line of scrimmage? There’s a lot at stake for USC in this game today. . . . They better be ready to play today and prove that they are a contender,” Matt Leinart said on Big Noon Kickoff. 

The Fighting Illini are fresh off a 63-10 loss over No. 11 Indiana, while USC earned their fourth straight win and remained a perfect 4-0. 

Despite both teams performances last weekend, today’s game marks a new slate for both teams, and will be a battle of containing both explosive offenses led by Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer and USC quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Can The USC Trojans Pull Off Another Road Win?

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Big Noon Kickoff Jayden Maiava Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Makai Lemon Illinois Fighting Illlini
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

After earning their first conference win on the road, the Trojans opened up a new avenue for competition on the road.

USC coach Lincoln Riley talked about the Trojans playing an early kickoff after having one of the latest college football games in week 4. Even though the challenges may have increased for USC, the expectations do not change as the Trojans will be expected to take care of business against Illinois should they content for a Big Ten Championship.

MORE: USC Star Freshman Jahkeem Stewart Reveals Crucial Role Played Trojans' Eric Gentry

MORE: USC’s Path to Big Ten Championship Changes After Latest Rankings

MORE: What USC's Sell Out Signals To College Football Powerhouses

Colin Cowherd Makes Interesting Prediction for USC vs. Illinois

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Big Noon Kickoff Jayden Maiava Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Makai Lemon Illinois Fighting Illlini
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

‘It’s the biggest defensive front since Pete Carroll,” Cowherd said. “There’s NFL bodies, a couple of freshmen, but they are big. (Lincoln Riley) ran the ball at Oklahoma, this is the best running team since Len’Dale White and Reggie Bush, they run the football.”

What Cowherd made mention of is the Fighting Illini power at a blitz defense, noting that USC could struggle putting points on the board. 

“Illinois is a blitz man team, and USC is moving offensive linemen this week, I think it’s low scoring and close.”

Chris Fallica Notes USC’s Shocking Statistic

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica discussed betting odds for numerous college football games this weekend, and noted the line favoring USC over Illinois.

"15 times USC has been favored away from home, they’ve covered three times,” Fallica said. “Twice has been against UCLA in the Rose Bowl, once has been at Stanford, you do the math. 11 times that they have been favored outside the state of California, 0-11 against the spread, and they’ve lost outright."

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football