USC Legend Matt Leinart Challenges Trojans Before Illinois Matchup
The No. 21 USC Trojans' week 5 matchup against No. 23 Illinois has been one of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend, marking USC’s first game against a ranked opponent in 2025.
FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff selected Illinois as their week 5 destination for the top-25 matchup, and shared insights into what makes a matchup like this one important for each program.
What Matt Leinart Said About USC
FOX Sports analyst and Trojans legend Matt Leinart emphasized the need to prove their talent, and show college football fans they can win anywhere.
“This is a prove it game for them. Can they prove they can go on the road and beat a ranked opponent today? And go on the road and win, they were 1-4 on the road last year. Can they prove they can consistently win at the line of scrimmage? There’s a lot at stake for USC in this game today. . . . They better be ready to play today and prove that they are a contender,” Matt Leinart said on Big Noon Kickoff.
The Fighting Illini are fresh off a 63-10 loss over No. 11 Indiana, while USC earned their fourth straight win and remained a perfect 4-0.
Despite both teams performances last weekend, today’s game marks a new slate for both teams, and will be a battle of containing both explosive offenses led by Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer and USC quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Can The USC Trojans Pull Off Another Road Win?
After earning their first conference win on the road, the Trojans opened up a new avenue for competition on the road.
USC coach Lincoln Riley talked about the Trojans playing an early kickoff after having one of the latest college football games in week 4. Even though the challenges may have increased for USC, the expectations do not change as the Trojans will be expected to take care of business against Illinois should they content for a Big Ten Championship.
MORE: USC Star Freshman Jahkeem Stewart Reveals Crucial Role Played Trojans' Eric Gentry
MORE: USC’s Path to Big Ten Championship Changes After Latest Rankings
MORE: What USC's Sell Out Signals To College Football Powerhouses
Colin Cowherd Makes Interesting Prediction for USC vs. Illinois
‘It’s the biggest defensive front since Pete Carroll,” Cowherd said. “There’s NFL bodies, a couple of freshmen, but they are big. (Lincoln Riley) ran the ball at Oklahoma, this is the best running team since Len’Dale White and Reggie Bush, they run the football.”
What Cowherd made mention of is the Fighting Illini power at a blitz defense, noting that USC could struggle putting points on the board.
“Illinois is a blitz man team, and USC is moving offensive linemen this week, I think it’s low scoring and close.”
Chris Fallica Notes USC’s Shocking Statistic
FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica discussed betting odds for numerous college football games this weekend, and noted the line favoring USC over Illinois.
"15 times USC has been favored away from home, they’ve covered three times,” Fallica said. “Twice has been against UCLA in the Rose Bowl, once has been at Stanford, you do the math. 11 times that they have been favored outside the state of California, 0-11 against the spread, and they’ve lost outright."