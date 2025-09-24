USC Surges In Latest Power Rankings Thanks To Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Hot Start
USC’s undefeated start is finally turning heads. Fresh off a 45–31 win over Michigan State, the Trojans vaulted to No. 22 in ESPN's latest power rankings after being unranked through the first three weeks of the season—driven by Jayden Maiava’s scorching start at quarterback.
Through week 4, Maiava has gone from relative afterthought to the centerpiece of Lincoln Riley’s offense, driving the Trojans’ undefeated start and planting himself firmly in the Heisman Trophy race.
Maiava Delivers in Statement Win
“If there wasn’t much talk about Jayden Maiava’s season so far, then let the chatter begin,” wrote ESPN's Paolo Uggetti following USC’s victory in East Lansing.
Uggetti wasn’t exaggerating. Maiava carved up the Spartans with surgical efficiency, completing 20 of 26 passes for 234 yards, three touchdowns through the air, and two more on the ground.
The outing pushed him past the 1,000-yard passing mark on the season while raising his national profile in a hurry. Heisman voters notice when a quarterback doesn’t just manage a game but owns it, and Maiava owned Michigan State from start to finish.
Perhaps even more impressive, the Trojans piled up 517 total yards of offense, which actually lowered their season average from 604 yards per game—still the best mark in the country.
For Riley, that’s validation that the offensive machine he’s built can continue to thrive with Maiava steering it.
Heisman Odds Skyrocket
The numbers back up what the eye test has already confirmed. Through four weeks, Maiava owns the highest quarterback rating (215.5) in the country.
According to BetMGM, his Heisman odds have jumped from +6000 in early September to +2000 after Week 4—leapfrogging other notable names like Georgia Tech’s Haynes King, Penn State’s Drew Allar, and Texas’ Arch Manning (all currently listed at +2500).
Even ESPN betting analyst Pamela Maldonado identified Maiava as one of the biggest movers in the Heisman market, shifting from +3500 to +2200 in her Week 4 update.
USC’s 4–0 start has given him the platform, but Maldonado notes that skeptics are waiting for a true “Heisman moment” before putting Maiava among the frontrunners.
“The reason Maiava’s number hasn’t shortened further is schedule context,” Maldonado explained. “USC’s early opponents didn’t have elite defenses, and Maiava still needs a true ‘Heisman moment’ against ranked competition. Until then, the market is keeping him just outside the favorites tier.”
What Comes Next
The question now is how far Maiava can take the Trojans. With a spot in the Top 25 and the Big Ten gauntlet looming, USC’s next few weeks will provide the crucible Maldonado referenced.
If Maiava can replicate his Michigan State performance against ranked opponents, he won’t just be USC’s rising star—he’ll be a household name in the Heisman race.
For now, USC sits unbeaten, Riley’s offense is clicking, and Jayden Maiava has turned into exactly what the Trojans needed: a quarterback capable of changing the narrative around a program still searching for its breakthrough season in the Big Ten.
At No. 22 and climbing, the Trojans’ new identity is clear. They go as far as Maiava takes them.
