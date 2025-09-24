All Trojans

USC Surges In Latest Power Rankings Thanks To Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Hot Start

After a dominant Week 4 win over the Michigan State Spartans, power rankings are quickly coming around to the undefeated USC Trojans, powered by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is gaining some national favor of his own in the Heisman Trophy debate.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
USC’s undefeated start is finally turning heads. Fresh off a 45–31 win over Michigan State, the Trojans vaulted to No. 22 in ESPN's latest power rankings after being unranked through the first three weeks of the season—driven by Jayden Maiava’s scorching start at quarterback.

Through week 4, Maiava has gone from relative afterthought to the centerpiece of Lincoln Riley’s offense, driving the Trojans’ undefeated start and planting himself firmly in the Heisman Trophy race.

Maiava Delivers in Statement Win

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs the ball against Michigan State Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer (43) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“If there wasn’t much talk about Jayden Maiava’s season so far, then let the chatter begin,” wrote ESPN's Paolo Uggetti following USC’s victory in East Lansing.

Uggetti wasn’t exaggerating. Maiava carved up the Spartans with surgical efficiency, completing 20 of 26 passes for 234 yards, three touchdowns through the air, and two more on the ground.

The outing pushed him past the 1,000-yard passing mark on the season while raising his national profile in a hurry. Heisman voters notice when a quarterback doesn’t just manage a game but owns it, and Maiava owned Michigan State from start to finish.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Perhaps even more impressive, the Trojans piled up 517 total yards of offense, which actually lowered their season average from 604 yards per game—still the best mark in the country.

For Riley, that’s validation that the offensive machine he’s built can continue to thrive with Maiava steering it.

Heisman Odds Skyrocket

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Michigan State Spartans with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) and running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The numbers back up what the eye test has already confirmed. Through four weeks, Maiava owns the highest quarterback rating (215.5) in the country.

According to BetMGM, his Heisman odds have jumped from +6000 in early September to +2000 after Week 4—leapfrogging other notable names like Georgia Tech’s Haynes King, Penn State’s Drew Allar, and Texas’ Arch Manning (all currently listed at +2500).

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during warm ups before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Even ESPN betting analyst Pamela Maldonado identified Maiava as one of the biggest movers in the Heisman market, shifting from +3500 to +2200 in her Week 4 update.

USC’s 4–0 start has given him the platform, but Maldonado notes that skeptics are waiting for a true “Heisman moment” before putting Maiava among the frontrunners.

“The reason Maiava’s number hasn’t shortened further is schedule context,” Maldonado explained. “USC’s early opponents didn’t have elite defenses, and Maiava still needs a true ‘Heisman moment’ against ranked competition. Until then, the market is keeping him just outside the favorites tier.”

What Comes Next

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The question now is how far Maiava can take the Trojans. With a spot in the Top 25 and the Big Ten gauntlet looming, USC’s next few weeks will provide the crucible Maldonado referenced.

If Maiava can replicate his Michigan State performance against ranked opponents, he won’t just be USC’s rising star—he’ll be a household name in the Heisman race.

For now, USC sits unbeaten, Riley’s offense is clicking, and Jayden Maiava has turned into exactly what the Trojans needed: a quarterback capable of changing the narrative around a program still searching for its breakthrough season in the Big Ten.

At No. 22 and climbing, the Trojans’ new identity is clear. They go as far as Maiava takes them.

JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

