USC’s Path to Big Ten Championship Changes After Latest Rankings

In a recent ranking of the top Big Ten teams and their chances of winning the conference title, where do the USC Trojans rank as they prepare to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday?

Caden Handwork

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The week 5 Big Ten football slate has two marquee matchups that will shape the conference championship race, including the No. 21 USC Trojans traveling to Champaign to take on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini, and the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions hosting the No. 6 Oregon Ducks for their annual White Out under the lights at Beaver Stadium.

USC is looking to earn a statement win on the road against a ranked opponent and move to 5-0 on the season. FOX Sports' Joel Klatt, who will be on the call with Gus Johnson for USC's matchup against Illinois, recently ranked Big Ten teams by their chances to win the conference title. Where does Klatt have the Trojans entering their week 5 matchup against the Fighting Illini?

USC Trojans "In the Mix" for Big Ten Championship

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Michigan State Spartans with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) and running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Klatt has USC in his "In the Mix" category for the Big Ten Championship entering week 5 of the college football season. Along with the Trojans in the category are the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies.

Michigan, despite the 24-13 week 2 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma, is still considered a sleeper for the Big Ten Championship with talented freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Michigan will travel to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 11 to face off against USC, in what should be a key game in the Big Ten title race. USC will host Michigan at the Coliseum after the bye week; the goal is for the Trojans to be undefeated.

The Washington Huskies won't play USC this season, but Klatt also considers them in the mix for the conference title. The Huskies will host No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday, in what will be a tough test for the top-ranked Buckeyes.

Contenders and Favorites for the Big Ten Championship

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball which would result in a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

As for the contenders and the favorites for the Big Ten title, according to Klatt, his choices may surprise some. No. 3 Penn State and No. 11 Indiana are contenders, and No. 1 Ohio State and No. 6 Oregon are favorites for the Big Ten Championship.

The Hoosiers surprised many with their dominating 63-10 win over Illinois. Indiana made their case as a potential College Football Playoff team this season with quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who put on a show against the Illini, throwing for 267 passing yards and five touchdowns, while completing 91.3 percent of his passes.

USC's Matchup Against Illinois Impact on Trojans Big Ten Title Chase

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC's matchup against Illinois on Saturday will be a test for starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and the Trojans' explosive offense. Illinois is expected to enter this game with a chip on its shoulder, following the brutal loss to the Hoosiers.

Beating the Ilini would also be a signature win for coach Lincoln Riley, who hasn't beaten a ranked team since the first game of last season when the Trojans defeated No. 13 LSU, 27-20.

Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

