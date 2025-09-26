What USC's Sell Out Signals To College Football Powerhouses
The No. 21 USC Trojans' home matchup against the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has been sold out.
In 2024, the Trojans had three home sellouts last season against Penn State, Nebraska, and Notre Dame. It was the first time in a season, that USC had recorded three sellouts since 2012, when the Trojans sold out games against Hawaii, Oregon, and Notre Dame.
What USC's Sellout Means For USC and Other College Football Teams
A sellout for the Oct. 11 game against the Michigan Wolverines is a positive sign for a USC football program that is looking to head back in the right direction under coach Lincoln Riley. The last two seasons under Riley, which have seen at least five losses each year, have been nothing short of disappointing for Trojans fans.
Currently the Trojans have a 4-0 start to the season and a chance to keep their undefeated streak alive before the bye week with a win on the road on Saturday, Sept. 27, against the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini.
A win on the road over Illinois could start the belief that the Trojans can be a serious contender for the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff.
A sellout against a college football powerhouse like Michigan is a positive sign that the Trojans football program is heading in the right direction and that fans are invested in watching a matchup between two blue blood programs at one of the iconic stadiums in all of sports, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Throughout the 2000s, USC was one of the most dominant teams of the decade, winning two national championships and multiple PAC-12 titles. The Coliseum was one of the toughest places to play in college football. That home-field advantage for the Trojans disappeared once the Coliseum started having attendance issues for USC home games.
The increase in sellouts is not only good for USC, but it is great for the sport of college football, as the Trojans will continue to welcome powerhouse teams next season.
Other USC Home Games This Season
In addition to their sold-out game against Michigan, USC has three other home games against Northwestern (Nov. 7), Iowa (Nov. 15), and UCLA (Nov. 29). While not likely to be sellouts, these three games USC should most likely be favored in. The matchup against Michigan will be the Trojans' biggest challenge of having an undefeated record at home this season.
USC is 3-0 at the Coliseum this season with wins over Missouri State, Georgia Southern, and Michigan State.
The Michigan Wolverines are currently entering a bye week and have already suffered a loss this season to the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners. Before playing USC, the Wolverines will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers at home on Oct. 4.