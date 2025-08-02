All Trojans

USC Trojans Legends Reunite on Ambassador Trip with Golf Brand

Former USC Trojans duo Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush teed off at St. Andrews Links in Scotland for a TravisMathew Brand Ambassador trip, showcasing their longtime friendship on and off the field through social media highlights from the course.

Teddy King

May 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NFL and University of Southern California running back Reggie Bush chats with former USC teammate and quarterback Matt Leinart after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The former USC Trojans quarterback and running back duo of Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush hit the green last week at The Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland for a week at one of the most iconic golf courses of all time.

The iconic national championship duo hit the course for the second annual TravisMathew Brand Ambassador Summit at the St. Andrews Links, one of the oldest and most historical courses in the world.

The reel depicts the true friendship, and playmaking ability they used to share on the field, of Leinart and Bush to this day aside from the football field.

The event brought together several TravisMathew ambassadors, supporting the collaboration between the golf apparel company and the historic venue.

Among Leinart and Bush, other ambassadors who participated included actor Brian Baumgartner and Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves.

The Trojans duo remains one of the most iconic and legendary pairings in USC football history. Bush and Leinart spent three seasons together where the accumulated a 37-2 record and back-to-back national championships. As for awards, Leinart won the Heisman Trophy in 2004, and Bush won it in 2005 and was recently reinstated in 2024.

The duo has been named one of the best all time, including a post from CBS Sports that named their top playmaking duos of all time, with 2005 Leinart and Bush headlining the list.

Following their successful collegiate careers, both Bush and Leinart went on the play in the League in 2006. Leinart was selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the 10th overall pick in 2006 NFL Draft, and Bush was selected by the New Orleans Saints as the second overall pick.

Aside from the golf course, Leinart and Bush have made appearances within other sports realms, including throwing the first pitch together at Los Angeles Dodgers game last May. Bush threw the first pitch out, and Leinart caught behind the diamond.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer, right, works on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff with Matt Leinart, second from left and Reggie Bush as they broadcast before a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Nebraska Cornhuskers At Ohio State Buckeyes / Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In a new era of NIL and revenue sharing within collegiate athletes. Leinart emphasized that both him and Bush would have made a fortune if they played together in today's era of college football.

"We would have made a ton of money, anywhere from three to five million." Leinart said in an interview with House of Highlights. "It hurts so bad, so bad man."

Today the two remain close friends, and have also transitioned into internet and TV personalities. Bush and Leinart appeared together on FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff where they joined the team as college football analysts on the traveling Game Day show.

Apr 2, 2006; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback (11) Matt Leinart and tailback (5) Reggie Bush prepare for the 2006 USC Pro Day at Katherine B. Loker Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images © Copyright Mark J. Rebilas / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Bush's tenure with Big Noon Kickoff was short, Leinart is still an analyst today and has also stayed active on social media. Leinart also started a podcast "Throwbacks" featuring a weekly episode discussing sports and entertainment headlines alongside his cohost, actor Jerry Ferrera.

Leinart and Bush continue to represent USC in the college football world, staying active on social media and making appearances across various sports and entertainment platforms.

Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

