USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit Over Georgia Bulldogs
Four-star offensive line prospect Breck Kolojay committed to the USC Trojans on Friday, Aug. 1, becoming the 32nd member of USC coach Lincoln Riley's recruiting class of 2026. He chose the Trojans over offers from other top programs like the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, and Colorado Buffaloes.
Rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals, Kolojay is the No. 332 overall prospect and No. 30 interior offensive line recruit in Rivals' industry rankings for the class of 2026.
Kolojay plays high school football for IMG Academy in Florida, but he grew up in Colorado. As a result, a number of teams spread across the country considered a threat to land Kolojay.
By landing Kolojay, the Trojans are not only getting a talented offensive line prospect, but they are also strengthening USC's connection to IMG. Kolojay is currently teammates with Trojans commit, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, giving USC two pledges from the elite high school program.
Why Kolojay Chose USC
Kolojay revealed his college commitment on Friday, and he spoke to Rivals' Scott Schrader about the decision to choose USC and to play for Riley.
“They constantly recruited me, the relationships I’ve built with USC over the past couple of months were fantastic. It’s just where my heart is at. I never made it about money or anything, it’s where I see myself. The opportunity in L.A. is pretty insane. It also allows me to be closer to home," Kolojay said to Rivals.
The Trojans have been nearly unstoppable on the recruiting trail, especially since the school hired general manager Chad Bowden and a number of important recruiting personnel. With USC landing commits throughout the spring and summer, the Trojans have more than proven their ability on the recruiting trail.
Now, can USC's coaching staff develop a prospect like Kolojay?
“I really trust in Zach Hanson. He’s a younger O-line coach but he has developed a couple guys that are dominant in the NFL. I trust in Coach Riley’s offense and the stuff he has and what he has planned for the future," Kolojay told Rivals.
Kolojay is the seventh offensive line recruit to commit to USC, but the Trojans have made clear their intentions of recruiting as many high school players as possible. Riley and company also have a balance in their offensive line recruiting, landing three projected as tackles and four projected as interior linemen.
Recruiting Rankings
Both USC and Georgia are jockeying for the No. 1 spot in recruiting rankings for the class of 2026. According to 247Sports, Georgia has the No. 1 group of commits while Rivals ranks USC's class at No. 1.
Like the Trojans, the Bulldogs have had a successful summer on the recruiting trail, landing top recruits like five-star tight end Kaden Prothro and four-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko.
With 30 commits, will Georgia have more room to add more recruits and claim the No. 1 ranking?