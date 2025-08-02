Which USC Trojans Freshman Will Stand Out Most in Fall Camp?
USC Trojans football opened fall camp this week under coach Lincoln Riley, and attention is shifting toward the team’s incoming talent. The Trojans signed one of the nation’s top freshman classes in 2025, adding key players on both sides of the ball.
With veterans holding down most starting spots, the focus now turns to which freshman can break through early in fall camp and make an immediate impact for USC football this season.
One name already drawing attention is defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound recruit from New Orleans has been a headline addition for Riley’s defense and was ranked the No. 34 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports.
USC Trojans Freshman: Jahkeem Stewart
Fox Sports recently named Stewart one of the top-10 impact freshmen in the Big Ten for 2025, and that projection is backed up by what’s happening on the practice field. Stewart has been seen consistently working with the first group of defenders and was reportedly the first non-specialist out for practice this week.
Coaches believe Stewart can immediately strengthen the Trojans’ pass rush and bring much-needed toughness to the defensive front. His quick first step and ability to win leverage battles in practice have stood out, giving USC a potential difference-maker who can help reset the tone for a defense that’s looking for consistency.
That level of preparation is exactly what Riley and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn hoped to see from a player who could become a building block for USC’s revamped defensive front.
Who Else Will Stand Out for USC Trojans?
The Trojans also added elite talent on offense, headlined by five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, who ranked just ahead of Stewart as USC’s highest-rated 2025 signee.
Longstreet might not start this season with quarterback Jayden Maiava entrenched as the starting quarterback, but his development in fall camp is still important. Riley has a track record of producing Heisman winners and NFL quarterbacks, and Longstreet’s ability to learn the system early could speed up his impact timeline.
Fall camp is always the stage where freshmen can show they belong, and USC’s 2025 class is uniquely positioned to produce early contributors. Riley’s recent recruiting efforts have transformed the roster, and the presence of players like Stewart, Longstreet, and Corey Simms underscores just how different the Trojans look entering their second Big Ten season.
By the time USC opens the year against Missouri State on Aug. 30, several of these freshmen could already have locked in roles. For many, it will be their mental capacity and ability to learn the playbook for either side of the ball. If they can prove to their coaches that they have the knowledge, finding playing time will be much easier.