USC Trojans Lengthy Injury Report As Pivotal Ohio State Game Looms

With their College Football Playoff hopes on the line, coach Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans welcome the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a primetime showdown on Saturday night.

Coming off a disappointing 24-7 road loss to a stifling No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers defense at Camp Randall Stadium, Saturday night’s Halloween clash against a Buckeyes team without their star quarterback, Julian Sayin, who is out with a right shoulder injury, is the first of three matchups against ranked opponents for the Trojans to end the season.

The other two matchups for the Trojans will come on the road against the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14) and the No. 7 UCLA Bruins to end the regular season on Nov. 28 in the Crosstown Rivalry.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Ty Morris (10) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) hope to get key players back for their pivotal matchup against the Buckeyes. True freshman tight end Mark Bowman is one of those players. The former five-star tight end from Mater Dei High School was off to a strong start to his USC career before his injury, recording 21 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowman’s best performance came in the Trojans' 49-30 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at the Coliseum on Sept. 19, recording six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Bowman remains questionable for Saturday night's matchup. Here's a look at the Trojans' first availability report for their high-stakes matchup against the Buckeyes.

USC Trojans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Injury Report

Out

WR Terrell Anderson

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

LB Roman Marchetti

OL Kilian O’Connor

OL Hayden Treter

Questionable

DT Jahkeem Stewart

TE Mark Bowman

RB Shahn Alston

DT Jamaal Jarrett

USC Trojans Prepare to Face New Ohio State Quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) warms up for the NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the Trojans face the Buckeyes on Saturday night at the Coliseum, they’ll face a new Ohio State quarterback, Luke Fahey or Tavien St. Clair. The two quarterbacks are former top recruits for the Buckeyes, and coach Ryan Day hinted at playing both against the Trojans.

“It’s definitely possible,” Day said at his weekly press conference. “What the situations would be and what the circumstances would be, we would have to see; there’s definitely a chance.”

If it’s Fahey the Trojans do indeed face, he’ll make his first career start in his home state, as he’s a former three-star recruit from nearby Mission Viejo, California, outside the Los Angeles Metropolitan area. St. Clair is a former five-star recruit from Bellefontaine, Ohio, and a part of the 2025 recruiting class; he ranked as the No. 4 overall recruit nationally, per 247Sports.

USC Trojans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Kickoff Time, Betting Odds

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) holds the ball along the sidelines during a timeout in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans enter Saturday night’s season-defining matchup against the Buckeyes as seven-point underdogs, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. Despite being favorites, the Buckeyes (6-1 overall, 4-0 Big Ten) aren’t taking the Trojans lightly, as Day offered high praise for the Trojans talent, even after their recent loss to the Badgers.

“We’re going on the road against a really good opponent. I know they had a tough game last week, but this is as talented a team as I’ve seen on film, and we’re going to get their best shot. It’s going to take everything we have, and it’s going to start with our quarterback,” Day said.

The Trojans and Buckeyes will kick off at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, with the game broadcast on NBC. This will be the first meeting between the Trojans and Buckeyes since the 2017 Cotton Bowl and the first time they play both as Big Ten teams.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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