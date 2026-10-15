USC's Christian Pierce Pulls Back the Curtain on Game-Changing Play vs. Penn State

While the No. 19 USC Trojans are enjoying their bye week, their huge win at Penn State with the White out crowd is still fueling the team. In the 31-23 victory, the defense got their second-consecutive close out due to safety Christian Pierce.

With four minutes remaining, the Nittany Lions were trailing 31-23. On the first play of the drive, quarterback Rocco Becht connected with a receiver downfield for what would have been a 25-yard pickup. While making the tackle, Pierce punched the ball out for a fumble. The Trojans would recover the ball and run clock to seal the win.

Where Christian Pierce’s Peanut Punch Play Ranks in his Career

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) recovers the fumble during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I'd say it's for sure a top for one of my plays, but I feel like ‘cause we just got the win, I feel like that win was going to be even bigger than the punch for me," Pierce said. "To be able to be in that environment and to play with my guys, to go out and dominate as we did, yeah blessed for that.”

Cornerback Chasen Johnson was the one to recovery the ball for the win. From his point of view, his teammates’ reaction and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed’s jumping ability are what stood out to him.

“No man, I haven't seen him jump that high,” Pierce said about his coach’s impressive hops. “But he's a dog, he’s dog back then. We we know about him.”

How Gary Patterson’s Move to the Booth has Affected the Defense

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the Trojans lost to Oregon, defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and coach Lincoln Riley decided that a move to the box could help the defense. Since then, the defense has found a spark in the past two games – six tackles for loss, five sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Washington (Week 5) and two sacks, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for the win against Penn State (Week 6).

With Patterson in the booth, safeties coach and Defensive Pass Game coordinator Paul Gonzales has taken on a lot of the sideline communication with the players.

“Not really a big difference,” Pierce said about communicating with Gonzales more on the sideline. “They think exactly the same. So them giving us the calls and and coaching us on the field is it's feels like the same.”

Patterson and Gonzales had spent 13 seasons together at Texas Christian. Gonzales worked his way up from a graduate assistant in 2012 to the Horned Frogs’ safeties coach til 2022.

“For sure their intensity, but just their attention to detail on the field. They could kind of be high or low, but they kind of stay even headed. I feel like they come with some nice intensity and keep us focused,” Pierce said about the similarities between Patterson and Gonzales.

The Impact of Friday Night Tests

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (4) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (6) during the fourth quarter of the game at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early this week, Patterson revealed his Friday night film room tests that the defense has been running. Intensity and communication have been the common theme among the defensive players.

“It's really the same kind of [game] atmosphere. They like to to bring the atmosphere to practice and I feel like that's what helped us this this past week. But as we do it more, that's going to help us even more in going into hostile environments and to be able to stay disciplined with that noise and not being able to hear maybe the man right next to you as loud as you normally could. It involves a lot of communication and and discipline.”

How the Defense's Communication has Improved

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) celebrates with safety Christian Pierce (6) after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I believe our communication has improved, but I I feel like we just got comfortable in our scheme and just with the guys out, with our 11, with any rotation, with any subs, anybody in there. I feel like we're we're building and I feel like we got comfortable with the guys and I feel like we're playing fast because of that.”

Scout Team Standout

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans safety Christian Pierce (6) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked if there was a player on scout team that has been a standout, Pierce shouted out freshman running back Kayne Miller. The California native came out of Calabasas High School. His senior year, Miller rushed for 1,463 yards and touchdowns while picking up 251 yards through the air, per MaxPreps.

“I like how Kayne been practicing. He practice hard. He's a fast, quick guy. Can make a a cut at the second level and I like his speed,” Pierce said about the freshman back. “He works hard everyday, but we have guys like that all throughout the group. They really improve us and make us way better and make Saturday’s way easier.”

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