USC's Christian Pierce Pulls Back the Curtain on Game-Changing Play vs. Penn State
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While the No. 19 USC Trojans are enjoying their bye week, their huge win at Penn State with the White out crowd is still fueling the team. In the 31-23 victory, the defense got their second-consecutive close out due to safety Christian Pierce.
With four minutes remaining, the Nittany Lions were trailing 31-23. On the first play of the drive, quarterback Rocco Becht connected with a receiver downfield for what would have been a 25-yard pickup. While making the tackle, Pierce punched the ball out for a fumble. The Trojans would recover the ball and run clock to seal the win.
Where Christian Pierce’s Peanut Punch Play Ranks in his Career
“I'd say it's for sure a top for one of my plays, but I feel like ‘cause we just got the win, I feel like that win was going to be even bigger than the punch for me," Pierce said. "To be able to be in that environment and to play with my guys, to go out and dominate as we did, yeah blessed for that.”
Cornerback Chasen Johnson was the one to recovery the ball for the win. From his point of view, his teammates’ reaction and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed’s jumping ability are what stood out to him.
“No man, I haven't seen him jump that high,” Pierce said about his coach’s impressive hops. “But he's a dog, he’s dog back then. We we know about him.”
How Gary Patterson’s Move to the Booth has Affected the Defense
Following the Trojans lost to Oregon, defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and coach Lincoln Riley decided that a move to the box could help the defense. Since then, the defense has found a spark in the past two games – six tackles for loss, five sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Washington (Week 5) and two sacks, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for the win against Penn State (Week 6).
With Patterson in the booth, safeties coach and Defensive Pass Game coordinator Paul Gonzales has taken on a lot of the sideline communication with the players.
“Not really a big difference,” Pierce said about communicating with Gonzales more on the sideline. “They think exactly the same. So them giving us the calls and and coaching us on the field is it's feels like the same.”
Patterson and Gonzales had spent 13 seasons together at Texas Christian. Gonzales worked his way up from a graduate assistant in 2012 to the Horned Frogs’ safeties coach til 2022.
“For sure their intensity, but just their attention to detail on the field. They could kind of be high or low, but they kind of stay even headed. I feel like they come with some nice intensity and keep us focused,” Pierce said about the similarities between Patterson and Gonzales.
The Impact of Friday Night Tests
Early this week, Patterson revealed his Friday night film room tests that the defense has been running. Intensity and communication have been the common theme among the defensive players.
“It's really the same kind of [game] atmosphere. They like to to bring the atmosphere to practice and I feel like that's what helped us this this past week. But as we do it more, that's going to help us even more in going into hostile environments and to be able to stay disciplined with that noise and not being able to hear maybe the man right next to you as loud as you normally could. It involves a lot of communication and and discipline.”
How the Defense's Communication has Improved
“I believe our communication has improved, but I I feel like we just got comfortable in our scheme and just with the guys out, with our 11, with any rotation, with any subs, anybody in there. I feel like we're we're building and I feel like we got comfortable with the guys and I feel like we're playing fast because of that.”
Scout Team Standout
When asked if there was a player on scout team that has been a standout, Pierce shouted out freshman running back Kayne Miller. The California native came out of Calabasas High School. His senior year, Miller rushed for 1,463 yards and touchdowns while picking up 251 yards through the air, per MaxPreps.
“I like how Kayne been practicing. He practice hard. He's a fast, quick guy. Can make a a cut at the second level and I like his speed,” Pierce said about the freshman back. “He works hard everyday, but we have guys like that all throughout the group. They really improve us and make us way better and make Saturday’s way easier.”
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy