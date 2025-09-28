USC's Lincoln Riley Addresses 'Warrior' Performance from Trojans Star Ja'Kobi Lane
Playing through a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice the entire week, sophomore wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane sparked USC’s late comeback bid with four second-half catches in a narrow 34–32 defeat at Illinois.
His toughness stood out on a night where the Trojans struggled to find rhythm until the closing stages.
Afterward, USC coach Lincoln Riley praised his grit: “He really wasn’t supposed to play at all, but kid’s a warrior.”
Turning Point in a Tight Game
For three quarters, USC couldn’t get in rhythm.
An opening-drive fumble killed early momentum, a red-zone trip before halftime ended in a field goal, and quarterback Jayden Maiava’s first interception of the season halted another promising march.
Illinois took advantage, building a 24–10 lead late in the third quarter.
USC entered the matchup averaging more than 50 points per game through the first four weeks but was held to just 10 points until late in the third quarter.
Illinois’ defense dictated the tempo until the Trojans finally found a rhythm — and Lane’s presence was a big reason for that shift.
That deficit forced the Trojans to find answers. And that’s when Lane, who had been sidelined with an injury and missed two weeks of practice, finally made his presence felt.
Second-Half Impact
All four of Lane’s receptions came after halftime, totaling 46 yards. Two of them set up crucial first downs on consecutive scoring drives.
The first kept alive a possession that cut Illinois’ lead to one score. The second extended another march that ended with USC taking a 32–31 lead in the fourth quarter.
“Didn’t take a rep in practice in two weeks… just laid it on the line for the whole team and the program,” Riley said.
Lane’s stat line may not have matched teammate Makai Lemon — who erupted for 11 catches, 151 yards, and two touchdowns — but his timing was everything.
When USC needed someone to shift momentum, Lane answered.
“We appreciate guys like that,” Riley said.
Bigger Picture for USC
Illinois ultimately had the last word, driving into range and sealing the victory with a kick.
The loss dropped USC to 4–1 heading into the bye week, with health and defensive consistency at the top of the to-do list. But if there was a silver lining, it was Lane.
His second-half performance proved he can be more than just Makai Lemon’s running mate.
His connection with Maiava also hinted at what USC’s offense can become when both Lane and Lemon are fully healthy.
For a passing game already among the Big Ten’s most explosive, the return of Lane adds another trusted option defenses must account for.
For a banged-up roster trying to survive the grind of conference play, Lane’s toughness was exactly what Riley wanted to see. His coach said it best: Lane played like a warrior.