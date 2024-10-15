USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley: 'We Believe In What We're Building'
Lincoln Riley is in an unfamiliar position as a football coach. Riley is off to the worst start of his coaching career record-wise through six games. The USC Trojans, who sit at 3-3, are essentially eliminated from any playoff contention. There’s a smidge of hope for the Trojans to win out and get help across all power-four conferences, but the percentage chances of that happening are slim to none.
During his tenure at Oklahoma, Riley never lost more than two games throughout an entire season. Admittedly, that’s a remarkably tough standard to live up to, but the talent has been there to do so. Unfamiliar territory aside, Riley doesn’t seem to believe now is the time to panic.
“To me, you don't change now. It sends the wrong message to your team that ok all of a sudden a few plays don't go your way, we're going to change now. Like, hell no. We're not doing that. We believe in what we're doing. We believe in what we're building." said Riley on Monday.
Riley continued to voice his thoughts about the state of the team and how the outside world perceives the Trojans.
"We know we have a good football team. We don't need other people's opinions or what they think. We know we have a good team.” said Riley.
The saying goes history repeats itself, so let’s look at recent history in regards to Riley-led teams.
Despite losing three games for the first time in his career during his inaugural USC season, the Trojans still managed to win 11 games, make the Pac-12 championship game, and have an appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl. Quarterback Caleb Williams also won the Heisman Trophy and would return for the 2023 season. There was plenty to be excited about.
Despite the optimism, the 2023 season didn’t go as planned, as the Trojans went 8-5. It was the most single-season losses that Riley has suffered during his coaching career to this juncture. Even still, the feel of the 2023 season was different than the current mood in Los Angeles. Despite going 8-5, the Trojans began the season at 6-0 and didn’t suffer their third defeat until November against a Washington team that went to the national championship game.
This time last season, the USC Trojans were undefeated and although they weren’t playing great football, everything they hoped to achieve was still right in front of them. The team went on to lose five of the last six regular season games before getting a bowl victory over Louisville.
This season, in what someone will consider a weaker conference than the PAC-12 was last season, the USC Trojans season is essentially over. Six weeks is all it took for the team’s playoff hopes to be dashed. It’s the worst six-game start to a season ever for Riley. Incremental improvement is important, but the results don’t reflect the eye test. It poses the question, if the process isn’t working, how long before the process is changed?
A Big Ten Conference championship appearance is out of the window, a College Football Playoff berth is unrealistic, and to be quite honest, making a bowl game might be tough for this team. The Trojans still have nationally ranked Notre Dame and Nebraska on the schedule along with Washington and Rutgers who each have four wins at this stage. There are no guarantees left. This team is behind the eight-ball.
"We all know what we're three plays away from right now, but we're not that right now. We're in the situation we're in, and we've got to go fight and dig ourselves out of it." said Lincoln Riley as he continued reiterating the theme of how close the Trojans are to success.
The truth of the matter? It may feel close, but in reality, a Lincoln Riley team has never been further away.
