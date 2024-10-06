Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Makes History, Throws Over 300 Yards Against Carolina
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and the 2-2 Chicago Bears hosted the 1-3 Carolina Panthers in an NFC matchup. The Bears, coming off a 24-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams, were focused on keeping the forward momentum going against a struggling Carolina team.
Caleb Williams played the best game of his career to lead the Chicago Bears to a 36-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Williams completd 20 of 29 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Williams became the first rookie quarterback in the Bears organization's modern-era history to have multiple 300 yard passing games. Williams is in only his fifth NFL start.
In another extremely rare feat, Williams QBR has improved in every game. It’s an unrealistic standard to uphold, but it certainly shows how quickly Williams is growing as a player.
“The NFL is hard to win in. It’s hard to be a good player or even great player. . . the guys around me have been special,” Caleb Williams said in the FOX post-game interview.
Former USC Trojans quarterback and first-overall draft pick Caleb Williams has been on the precipice of a breakout performance in recent weeks. The rookie phenomenon finally had that moment as he exploded in the first half for one of the best showings by any quarterback in the NFL. Williams finished the first half 11 of 15 for 200 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Both touchdowns were to pro-bowl wide receiver DJ Moore. Williams also finished the first half with a 154.9 passer rating just mere points off the perfect 158 score. The downfield connections with the receiving corps haven’t connected early in the season, but they’ve had plenty of opportunities.
That finally changed against as Williams accuracy on those deep shots improved and the receivers also hauled in some difficult catches they weren’t holding onto before today. The timing, rhythm, and chemistry were by far the best they’ve been in a long time for the Bears.
The most encouraging sign beyond any numbers is how calm and under control Williams looked. That poise is something that can translate far beyond a single game. The decision making was much improved, and Williams took what the defense gave him.
If it was a 5 yard checkdown he took it. If it was holding the field safety with this eyes then ripping the backside to DJ Moore, he took that too.
Williams is finding his groove and developing a keen sense of confidence while also learning how to manage the game. He’s adapting, and fast. He’s playing within structure and discerning when to create out of it. One of the most encouraging signs over the first four games of Caleb’s career was how he rarely made the same mistakes twice and constantly built on his performances.
Again, to keep improving at this rate is virtually impossible, but the sky is the limit for Caleb Williams.
