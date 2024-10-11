[EXCLUSIVE] USC Trojans' Juju Watkins Signs NIL Deal With Gatorade: 'Surreal Dream'
USC Trojans women's basketball star Juju Watkins has signed Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deals with massive companies like Nike, Instagram, and AT&T, but she may have just signed her biggest one yet.
Watkins announced that she has signed with one of sport's most iconic brands, Gatorade. She joins Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers in an elite and select group of college athletes that the company has signed.
Watkins has recent history with the company, winning Gatorade's California Player of the Year award her junior year of high school and won the Gatorade National Player of the Year her senior year prior to heading to USC.
Watkins told USC Trojans on SI that the signing with the company has been a dream come true for the sophomore guard.
"I've always loved Gatorade, even as a kid," Watkins told USC Trojans on SI. "When I was first getting into basketball that was kinda like the thing you want to align yourself with. I would say Gatorade was always big for me. Even when I won Gatorade National Player of the Year, I wanted to continue building that connection with Gatorade."
She also acknowledged how meaningful it means to be apart of such elite group of athletes like Clark and Bueckers among other world-class athletes like Michael Jordan and Candace Parker.
"To be apart of the roster really means everything and definitely a dream come true for me," Watkins said. "To be able to experience that only a couple years after getting Gatorade player of the year is insane... It's great to be able to be a part of the same family as those players. The roster of Gatorade just goes crazy, some of the greatest players to ever play. To align myself with them is surreal."
USC has signed two Gatorade National Player of the Year winners, Watkins and Trojans' women's basketball legend Lisa Leslie. Watkins said that Leslie would be included among her USC Mount Rushmore of players.
"I would definitely say Cheryl (Miller), Lisa (Leslie), Tina Thompson, and Cynthia Cooper," Watkins recalled.
USC will look to build off a strong 2023 season, which saw Watkins break out and become a first team AP All-American as a freshman. The Trojans made a good run in the NCAA tournament, falling short in the Elite Eight to Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.
With the Trojans adding big pieces through the transfer portal and the high school ranks, they could be primed to make a deeper run in the tournament this season.
Watkins continues to set new trends in the sport as she brings more attention and shine to women's basketball at the collegiate level. The Trojans and Watkins will be taking on fellow Gatorade athlete Bueckers and the Huskies this season on Dec. 21.
