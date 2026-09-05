Lincoln Riley Offers Honest Perspective on USC’s Coliseum Atmosphere

LOS ANGELES - Once again, the USC Trojans entered into a Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum featuring multiple empty seats. Even for a primetime showdown with Fresno State during Labor Day Weekend 2026.

The fans who took in the Sept. 4 contest watched coach Lincoln Riley out-coach former assistant Matt Entz, wrapping up the 39-0 rout of the Bulldogs.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Southern California Trojans USC logo at midfield at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley remains undefeated against the Bulldogs, who came to the contest as a Pac-12 representative for the first time in this series. The USC coach once again leaned into quarterback Jayden Maiava (who previously faced Fresno State in 2023 at UNLV) and a fierce defense to thrash the Bulldogs.

Here's everything Riley said after the game.

Lincoln Riley on Energy Especially From Crowd

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Real excited about the win and shutout. That doesn't happen very often in college football these days."

"We played at a standard for a higher level tonight, and it was really great to see all sides and the energy inside the Coliseum."

"I think we played better as a football team tonight than we did in week one. And that's what you got to do. It may sound boring or cliche, but that's how you get good. You've got to keep taking steps and attack it."

Lincoln Riley on Gary Patterson and Getting Two Safeties

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

"We did some great things. He makes things challenging on the other side."

"I think what you saw was our belief in it [Patterson's scheme] was higher than it was in the first game. When you go back and watch week one, we did a lot of good things with the first unit. But when we weren't good, it was really a lot of us not trusting it at times."

"I thought we trusted it more and he's going to put us in good positions. They played fast and confident and became a group that challenged in a lot of different ways."

"And the safeties, those are hard to get. I don't know as long as I've been a coach if we've had two in a game. That was pretty darn cool. But the turnovers, how we tackled and how we were sticky in coverage was good. Our front and backend played well together and that's what a good defense looks like."

Lincoln Riley on Jayden Maiava, Offense's Efficient Night

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Our drives were really complete. We had a couple of things we didn't like including some bad calls. Obviously the turnovers [were costly]."

"We played pretty good. But we've got to be better there. We have to be more consistent as we were a little sloppy in the run game, but had some explosive plays in the pass game."

"But we have a lot of work to do. I did thought the guys who got opportunities at the end of the game were awesome."

Lincoln Riley on Beating Ex-USC Assistant Matt Entz

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (left) and Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I thought the team really prepped well with how they were ready to play this game. There's still a lot to clean up and obviously, there were a lot of turnovers.

"It was a good win over a really well-coached team and obviously, a proud program.

"They returned a lot of good football players from that team. So for us to limit them the way we did especially stopping the run, it was a really good performance."

Lincoln Riley on Kennedy Urlacher Performance

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) leads the Spirit of Troy marching band to a rendition of Tribute to Troy after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's a high energy, high effort player."

"He's got a lot of contact courage, a really physical guy. If you look at Kennedy, this is now his third different defense. So I think it's great that he's settling more and more into our system."

"Once he goes and turns loose, you feel his speed and physicality on the field. He stepped up big for us tonight."

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