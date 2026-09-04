USC Trojans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Final Preview, Prediction

The No. 14 USC Trojans' quest to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history will continue as they face the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 4, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Trojans are fresh off a 42-26 Week 0 win over the San Jose State Spartans, a victory that provided early clues of USC's potential in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley. Now the attention shifts to the Bulldogs, where the Trojans look to improve to 2-0 and extend their 10-game home winning streak.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs 4-1, with Fresno State’s only win coming in the first-ever meeting between the two teams at the 1992 Freedom Bowl in Anaheim, California. Following 14 years in the Mountain West, the Bulldogs will make their debut in the Trojans' former conference, the Pac-12, this season, along with seven new members.

Preview: USC Trojans vs Fresno State Bulldogs

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations for the Trojans this season are simple: break through and make the CFP. It’s a milestone many fans who proudly rep the cardinal and gold are desperate for, and anything short of reaching the CFP would be considered another disappointment for the Trojans under Riley.

While their high-powered offense, led by star quarterback Jayden Maiava and a talented freshman class that has already showcased its skills, will be a factor, defense is the key to the Trojans' achieving championship success.

In the win over San Jose State, the Trojans debuted a new defensive coordinator, former TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson. Despite the strong performance throughout the game, many fans were disappointed with how the defense finished, allowing the Spartans to score 23 points in the second half.

As the Trojans take on the Bulldogs, they’ll look to put together a stronger, consistent defensive showing throughout the entire game. This will be especially important as the Trojans will face former assistant and linebackers coach Matt Entz, who now leads the Bulldogs.

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz is doused with gatorade after defeating the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entz was on Riley’s staff during the 2024 season and looks to get a motivated Bulldogs squad off to a strong start against the Trojans. Since taking over as the Bulldogs coach last season, Entz has taken what he's learned under Riley to lead Fresno State.

“I think some of the things, probably from roster management, roster development, were some of the things that we utilized. Some of the periods in practice we might have kind of stolen a little bit or borrowed or tried to reshape just to kind of fit who we wanted to, but, like I said, they do a tremendous job,” Entz said.

“You can tell they’re well coached right now, both sides of the football. I’ve met Coach Patterson a couple of times in brief. I’m sure he’d brought a lot of energy, excitement, and intensity to that side of the football, and it looks like they’re playing at a high level,” Entz continued.

The Bulldogs will debut a new starting quarterback against the Trojans, junior Jayden Mandal, who won the starting job following a competitive battle with Khristian Martin in fall camp. The key for the Trojans' defense is to create pressure and force Mandal to turn the ball over early on to extend what they hope is an early lead.

Offensively, Maiava will look to build on his strong start to the season. In the win over San Jose State, Maiava threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-29 passing. Maiava earned a national honor for his performance against the Spartans. The Trojans star quarterback was named the Associated Press National Player of the Week on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley is a player that Maiava looks to rely on again against the Bulldogs. In his USC debut, Mosley impressed for the Trojans, leading the team in receiving with seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

It was a strong start for the former four-star wide receiver recruit who has the potential to become the next star at his position for the Trojans following Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane’s NFL departures.

The Trojans look to earn their fifth straight win over the Bulldogs on Friday night. The kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FOX.

Prediction and Betting Odds

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are 22.5-point favorites over the Bulldogs for Friday night’s Week 1 matchup at the Coliseum. With one of the best pass defenses in the country, expect the Bulldogs to put up a fight throughout, but Maiava and the Trojans will find a way to make key plays and secure a win for USC. The Trojans win, but the Bulldogs cover the 22.5-point spread.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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