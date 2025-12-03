Lincoln Riley Makes Strong Argument For Makai Lemon to Win Biletnikoff Award
USC star wide receiver Makai Lemon has proven to be one of the most dynamic players in college football this season for the Trojans. Ahead of the Trojans' bowl game that has yet to be announced, Lemon is one of the three finalists alongside Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and UConn's Skyler Bell for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the best wide receiver in college football.
Lincoln Riley Makes His Case For Makai Lemon
During Monday's episode of "Trojans Live," USC coach Lincoln Riley gave his thoughts on Lemon being named a finalist and gave his case for why he should win the Biletnikoff Award.
"He's had a great year; we're fortunate, we've been a part of a handful of Biletnikoffs, and they're definitely tough to win. He's made a great case. I think he's been one of the most productive receivers in the country this year, it's just pretty plain and simple, and he's done it against great defensive teams," said Riley.
Lemon is looking to become the seventh USC wide receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award and the first since Marqise Lee won it for the Trojans in 2012. In that season for USC, Lee collected 118 receptions for 1,721 yards and 14 touchdowns.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Lose Commits During Early Signing Period
MORE: USC Fans Will Love New Projected Bowl Matchup
MORE: USC Pressure Builds on Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s Ohio State Commitment
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Lemon has put up similar numbers this season for the Trojans that Lee did in 2012. This season for USC, Lemon is first in the Big Ten and fourth in the country in receiving with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. Outside of his role on offense as a wide receiver, Lemon has also stepped up for the Trojans in several other ways this season in big games, a key reason why Riley believes he's deserving of the award.
"He's also been a factor for us on special teams, he's run for touchdowns, he's thrown touchdowns. I mean, I don't know what else you can do," said Riley. "He's been fantastic. I know there's other great candidates for that award, but I think he's certainly deserving, and I think he would be the first one to point out that having an O-line and a quarterback, and other guys around him have been so key to that success."
Lemon's Compared To Other Biletnikoff Finalists
Lemon's biggest competition for the Biletnikoff Award is another top wide receiver from the Big Ten, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes' star wide receiver is arguably one of the most talented players in college football.
In his sophomore season for Ohio State, Smith has collected 72 catches for 942 yards and 11 touchdowns. Smith has one more game to prove that he should win the award as the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Skyler Bell, another Biletnikoff Award finalist from UConn, is second in the country in receiving this season with 101 receptions for 1,276 yards and 13 touchdowns. Bell's performance this season for the Huskies helped lead UConn to its second straight nine-win season.
Lemon, Smith, and Bell all have strong cases to win the Biletnikoff Award this season; now it's up to the voters to decide. The Biletnikoff Award winner will be announced on Dec. 12 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.