Lincoln Riley Sees Something Different in USC Freshman Mark Bowman

Several players in the USC Trojans' No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class have already made an impact in the first two games of their collegiate careers. The talent they’ve shown highlights the future potential of coach Lincoln Riley’s USC program, especially amid massive expectations to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

One player who has showcased his skills is tight end Mark Bowman. A former five-star recruit from nearby Mater Dei High School, it hasn’t taken long for Bowman to become the main focus at tight end for the Trojans. This offseason, USC lost two critical pieces at the position: Walker Lyons and Lake McRee, which has centered the attention around Bowman.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like several in the Trojans' freshman class, Bowman has adjusted well to USC’s roster and the intensity of the college game, something Riley has credited him for.

“Yeah, so far he’s handled it well. I mean, he’s a smart, very conscientious kid as well, prepares. You know, prepares hard. I think another one of the young guys, I think, takes the meetings and walkthroughs and all that very serious."

"And you see that. And he’s had to, because like you said, that’s one of the toughest positions to learn in this offense, because I know we’ve talked about it before. I mean, they do a little bit of everything,” Riley said.

“And so, you know, for him, it’s been, I think, and I’ve talked about this a little bit before. I mean, he. He had a stronger background in blocking coming in than he did as a receiver.

"And so I think some of the fundamental things, blocking-wise, have been good. I think it’s been more about getting him in sync with what we’re doing schematically in the run game. And then there’s been a ton of development in the throw game for him,” Riley continued.

“But he’s come a long ways there. And he’s definitely got potential to be really, really good at both. And his ability to process and us trusting him. With this much this early is pretty impressive, given obviously his age and experience level.”

How Mark Bowman Has Performed in First Two Games Of Trojan Career

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Trojans' first two games of the season against the San Jose State Spartans and the Fresno State Bulldogs, Bowman has gotten involved in the Trojans' offense, recording six receptions for 45 yards.

As the Trojans prepare to close out non-conference play on Saturday night against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, Bowman looks to continue to grow as a tight end as he’s one of the several freshmen from USC’s No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class who have the opportunity to get better as the season progresses, which could be pivotal in the team's aspirations of making the CFP.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riding an 11-game home winning streak, the Trojans look to extend their dominance at the Los Angeles Coliseum with a win over the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday night. The No. 14-ranked Trojans are overwhelming 31.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook as they square off against the Ragin Cajuns. The kickoff from the Coliseum is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.