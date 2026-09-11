Lincoln Riley Shares Insight Into Receiver Trent Mosley's Preparation

The No. 14 USC Trojans have looked dominant in their first two wins of the season and aim to continue that dominance on Saturday night against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. One factor leading to the Trojans' dominance has been the talent of freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley.

The freshman wide receiver has the potential to be the next great USC wide receiver, and through two games against the San José State Spartans and Fresno State Bulldogs, he has made a strong case, recording 11 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Trojans close out non-conference play on Saturday night against the Ragin Cajuns, USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke about Mosley’s preparation and what he’s brought to the offense so far this season.

“Yeah, he’s unique. I mean, I think, one, he’s a smart kid. I think he naturally understands a lot of the game. I think he clearly puts in a good amount of time into it when he’s not in the facility because he’s, I would say, uniquely prepared for somebody of his age and experience level."

"And then I think he’s got a pretty strong ability, from what I’ve seen at this point, to be very focused and in the present, whether it’s a meeting, a walkthrough, or a practice. He does not make very many mental mistakes,” Riley said.

“And he’s typically one of those guys, from what I’ve seen up to this point, that when we coach him to do something, he typically takes that and you rarely have to tell him again. And so because of that, you just feel like, kind of mentally, you’re always making progress, and he’s making progress."

"And so those are not easy skills, you know, especially as young as he is. A lot of times, guys maybe start to figure that out more towards the back half of their careers, and he’s doing it right here at a young age,” Riley continued.

Why Trent Mosley Is So Important to USC Trojans Offense

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having a young wide receiver making a massive impact so early in his career not only benefits the Trojans' future but could also help Riley’s USC squad take a step forward this season and make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

If Mosley can have a similar performance in some of the Trojans' top games, especially at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26), No. 19 Washington Huskies (Oct. 3), and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), then the Trojans' chances of winning those games and making the CFP will be in good shape.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores a touchdown against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As he looks to become one of quarterback Jayden Maiava’s top offensive weapons, Mosley will also look to come through for the Trojans in their marquee road matchups of the season against the No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10) and No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).

Can Mosley put together another 100-plus-yard receiving performance on Saturday against the Ragin Cajuns before beginning Big Ten play on the road on Sept. 19 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights?

USC Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Betting Odds and Kickoff Time

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans will again be heavy favorites on Saturday. According to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, USC is a 31.5-point favorite over the Ragin' Cajuns, with the over/under line at 59.5. The kickoff time at the Coliseum is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

USC will look to extend its home winning streak to 12 games and improve to 3-0 for the second consecutive season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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