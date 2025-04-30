All Trojans

Why USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Parted Ways With Strength Coach Bennie Wylie

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley announced that the football program will be parting ways with Director of Football Sports Performance Bennie Wylie in shocking news. Riley stated National Championships in his announcement of letting go of Strength Coach Bennie Wylie.

Kyron Samuels

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In rather shocking news on Tuesday evening, the USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, announced that the football program will be parting ways with Director of Football Sports Performance Bennie Wylie.

Wylie is a longtime Lincoln Riley staff member, having worked for Riley officially since 2018, just after he became a head coach at the University of Oklahoma. Wylie is a well-documented member of Riley’s team and has been considered an integral part of their team operation.

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wylie came with Riley to USC from Oklahoma. Wylie ran the Sooners' strength program for three years and then an additional three years in charge of USC's strength program.

According to The Athletic’s national college football reporter, Antonio Morales, Wylie and Riley have a relationship that stretches back to their time at Texas Tech under legendary coach Mike Leach. While the timing of the parting of ways is quite atypical and can raise eyebrows as to reasons why, Morales also reported that a source close to the matter firmly reiterated that the decision was solely for football purposes, dampening the suspicion of anything going awry off the field.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We are grateful for the many contributions Coach Wylie has made to our program throughout the last three seasons. He has been an outstanding role model to our young men," said head coach Lincoln Riley. "This is a difficult decision, but we are committed to positioning our football program to compete for national championships as we continue to move forward into the 2025 season and beyond.”

Wylie was undoubtedly well loved by not only the players and coaching staff, but in a rare occurrence, Wylie was also revered by the media that came into contact with him. A slew of members from both the USC and Oklahoma beat took to social media to offer their thoughts on the situation, but all showed massive support for Wylie, who made a positive impact on them with his bubbly personality and workmanlike attitude.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, now with the Chicago Bears, was outspoken about his relationship with Wylie on an episode of the “Almost Pro” podcast last season. Williams detailed how important Wylie was to his pregame routine, and the panel echoed their love for Wylie’s energy and his magnetic personality. USC safety transfer Kamari Ramsey was asked what the most difficult part of his adjustment to USC was, and he quickly declared Wylie’s offseason workouts. 

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the first half against th
Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If you’ve never been a part of a college football program, you may not know how pivotal a role the head strength coach has on a team. Due to NCAA rules, recruiting, and coaches having to wear multiple hats, nobody spends more time with the players than the head strength coach. The culture of a program starts with that position and trickles down to the rest of the team. Whoever replaces Wylie will have big shoes to fill, but more importantly, the biggest role. 

Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

