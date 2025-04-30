Why USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Parted Ways With Strength Coach Bennie Wylie
In rather shocking news on Tuesday evening, the USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, announced that the football program will be parting ways with Director of Football Sports Performance Bennie Wylie.
Wylie is a longtime Lincoln Riley staff member, having worked for Riley officially since 2018, just after he became a head coach at the University of Oklahoma. Wylie is a well-documented member of Riley’s team and has been considered an integral part of their team operation.
Wylie came with Riley to USC from Oklahoma. Wylie ran the Sooners' strength program for three years and then an additional three years in charge of USC's strength program.
According to The Athletic’s national college football reporter, Antonio Morales, Wylie and Riley have a relationship that stretches back to their time at Texas Tech under legendary coach Mike Leach. While the timing of the parting of ways is quite atypical and can raise eyebrows as to reasons why, Morales also reported that a source close to the matter firmly reiterated that the decision was solely for football purposes, dampening the suspicion of anything going awry off the field.
"We are grateful for the many contributions Coach Wylie has made to our program throughout the last three seasons. He has been an outstanding role model to our young men," said head coach Lincoln Riley. "This is a difficult decision, but we are committed to positioning our football program to compete for national championships as we continue to move forward into the 2025 season and beyond.”
Wylie was undoubtedly well loved by not only the players and coaching staff, but in a rare occurrence, Wylie was also revered by the media that came into contact with him. A slew of members from both the USC and Oklahoma beat took to social media to offer their thoughts on the situation, but all showed massive support for Wylie, who made a positive impact on them with his bubbly personality and workmanlike attitude.
Former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, now with the Chicago Bears, was outspoken about his relationship with Wylie on an episode of the “Almost Pro” podcast last season. Williams detailed how important Wylie was to his pregame routine, and the panel echoed their love for Wylie’s energy and his magnetic personality. USC safety transfer Kamari Ramsey was asked what the most difficult part of his adjustment to USC was, and he quickly declared Wylie’s offseason workouts.
If you’ve never been a part of a college football program, you may not know how pivotal a role the head strength coach has on a team. Due to NCAA rules, recruiting, and coaches having to wear multiple hats, nobody spends more time with the players than the head strength coach. The culture of a program starts with that position and trickles down to the rest of the team. Whoever replaces Wylie will have big shoes to fill, but more importantly, the biggest role.