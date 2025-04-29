Caleb Williams Wins NFL Draft With 'Competition' From Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson?
The Chicago Bears went into the offseason with an objective to build a better team around second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. The former USC Trojans All-American had an impressive rookie campaign individually setting various franchise and league records for a rookie. At the same time, the Bears endured a franchise record losing streak, and Williams was sacked a record number of times during his inaugural campaign.
The offensive line around Williams was well below average, something he also experienced during his remarkable seasons as a USC Trojan. The Bears addressed that gaping roster hole through free agency, adding three veteran stalwarts. This past weekend at the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears added to the skill groups with two top-tier talents in tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III. Chicago also drafted a potential tackle of the future with offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo.
When adding premium talent in spaces that are deemed solidified, the competition level inherently elevates a few notches. That plan was intentional for Chicago coach Ben Johnson.
Williams talked about the challenge that he was met with on day one of the offseason program, and that’s spilled over into every facet of the organization. Now, with a plethora of talents surrounding Williams, coach Johnson wants to see those players earn their keep.
"We talked about it the moment the players got back in the building," Johnson said. "It was going to be a competitive environment. There is no depth chart right now. If you want to play, you've got to go earn it. If you want a role, you've got to go earn it. They know that. We were very straightforward and honest with them when they came in the building,”
"I think all we did this weekend is we might've just turned up the notch a couple of dials for certain people in this building. That's a good thing. That's a healthy thing. That's where you bring out the best not only in your team but in each individual,” Johnson continued.
The quarterback position is firmly in the grasp of Williams, but with high-profile veterans under the lens, the environment surrounding the process will be contentious, but necessary to bring the best out of the team. Williams will take the field in September with one of the most talented supporting casts in football on paper, but paper doesn’t win football games. Johnson’s vision is clear, and it’s the right course of action.
For the Bears to accomplish something they haven’t done in over 40 years, they’ll have to create an environment that’s unusual to them, and the No. 1 overall pick quarterback will have to raise his level above them all to lead them to the promised land.
Williams won the Heisman Trophy during his time with the Trojans, but he was unable to lead USC to the College Football Playoff alongside coach Lincoln Riley. Still, the Bears rookie shined with the Trojans while working with an offensive-minded head coach. What can Williams do in Chicago with the offensive-minded Johnson?