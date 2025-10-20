What USC Trojans Can Learn from 'Reality Check' Loss to Notre Dame
The reactions of week 8 continue to roll in as the USC Trojans fell to No. 12 Notre Dame 34-24 on the road.
The loss marks the Trojans second loss of the season as USC enters their final bye weekend of the season.
Analysts have voiced what the USC loss means for their season, and how this reflects coach Lincoln Riley and the true talent of this year's Trojan team. For analyst Josh Pate, the Trojans loss was not surprising, but the season is far from over with fives games remaining.
"Your season's not over," Pate said on Josh Pate's College Football Show. "You got Oregon, Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, and UCLA. You got five conference games left. You're a one loss team out there. All your goals are still in front of you."
Trojans Remaining Big Ten Contests Leaves Goals Within Reach
While the Trojans were still able to pull together 300+ total offensive yards against the Fighting Irish, it was not enough to pull off the upset.
USC contains one of the most talented offensive rosters in the Big Ten, with quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane and running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. Notably, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards with 2,180 and Lemon leads the conference in receiving yards with 758.
With both Nebraksa and No. 6 Oregon's contests both on the road, the Trojans must find a way to win out the rest of the season to be invited into any College Football Playoff or Big Ten title conversations.
What USC Can Learn
What most USC fans are concerned about, especially after the loss to Notre Dame, was the future of the run game with both Sanders and Jordan out.
While running back King Miller has the talent and strength to make a difference in the run game, the 68 total rushing yards, with 24 negative yards, against Notre Dame paved way for an unbalanced offensive performance.
Pate noted the struggle to push a strong run game when USC had the ball, on top of Maiava's passing performance that resulted in two intercpetions.
"Maiava was okay yesterday, 22 of 42 for 328 (passing yards), two touchdowns, but he also threw two picks. They can't be balanced enough because they could not run the ball," Pate said.
However, Pate mentioned the reality of how USC can overcome a poor performance, and translate it into a winning momentum for the upcoming competition.
"Their last four drives they couldn't finish. Interception fumble, turnover on downs, interception," Pate said. "That makes it a really good reality check for where you are. It makes sense. It's not a conference game."
After the loss, the Trojans still remain a one-loss team in the Big Ten, with their sole loss to No. 23 Illinois on the road. What USC does face following the bye week is a road contest at Nebraska, which could be a true test at being Big Ten title worthy.
Last season, the Trojans finished 1-4 when on the road. So far this season, USC is 1-2 when the visiting team.
With five games remaining, the Trojans will continue pursuing their goals when they return to the field against Nebraska in week 10.