All Trojans

What USC Trojans Can Learn from 'Reality Check' Loss to Notre Dame

The USC Trojans second loss of the season to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish has drawn plenty of attention to the future of USC's season. For some, the Trojans' loss, but one analyst believes it can be a wake up call for USC and coach Lincoln Riley.

Teddy King

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The reactions of week 8 continue to roll in as the USC Trojans fell to No. 12 Notre Dame 34-24 on the road.

The loss marks the Trojans second loss of the season as USC enters their final bye weekend of the season.

Analysts have voiced what the USC loss means for their season, and how this reflects coach Lincoln Riley and the true talent of this year's Trojan team. For analyst Josh Pate, the Trojans loss was not surprising, but the season is far from over with fives games remaining.

"Your season's not over," Pate said on Josh Pate's College Football Show. "You got Oregon, Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, and UCLA. You got five conference games left. You're a one loss team out there. All your goals are still in front of you."

Trojans Remaining Big Ten Contests Leaves Goals Within Reach

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Marcus Freeman Jeremiyah Love Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten Title College Football Playof
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the Trojans were still able to pull together 300+ total offensive yards against the Fighting Irish, it was not enough to pull off the upset.

USC contains one of the most talented offensive rosters in the Big Ten, with quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane and running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. Notably, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards with 2,180 and Lemon leads the conference in receiving yards with 758.

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Criticizes 'Stupid Call' that Led to Game-Changing Fumble

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley 'Sick' After Failed Opportunities in Loss to Notre Dame

MORE: Why Star Wide Receiver Was USC's MVP in Loss vs. Notre Dame

With both Nebraksa and No. 6 Oregon's contests both on the road, the Trojans must find a way to win out the rest of the season to be invited into any College Football Playoff or Big Ten title conversations.

What USC Can Learn

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Marcus Freeman Jeremiyah Love Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten Title College Football Playof
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

What most USC fans are concerned about, especially after the loss to Notre Dame, was the future of the run game with both Sanders and Jordan out.

While running back King Miller has the talent and strength to make a difference in the run game, the 68 total rushing yards, with 24 negative yards, against Notre Dame paved way for an unbalanced offensive performance.

Pate noted the struggle to push a strong run game when USC had the ball, on top of Maiava's passing performance that resulted in two intercpetions.

"Maiava was okay yesterday, 22 of 42 for 328 (passing yards), two touchdowns, but he also threw two picks. They can't be balanced enough because they could not run the ball," Pate said.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Marcus Freeman Jeremiyah Love Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten Title College Football Playof
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

However, Pate mentioned the reality of how USC can overcome a poor performance, and translate it into a winning momentum for the upcoming competition.

"Their last four drives they couldn't finish. Interception fumble, turnover on downs, interception," Pate said. "That makes it a really good reality check for where you are. It makes sense. It's not a conference game."

After the loss, the Trojans still remain a one-loss team in the Big Ten, with their sole loss to No. 23 Illinois on the road. What USC does face following the bye week is a road contest at Nebraska, which could be a true test at being Big Ten title worthy.

Last season, the Trojans finished 1-4 when on the road. So far this season, USC is 1-2 when the visiting team.

With five games remaining, the Trojans will continue pursuing their goals when they return to the field against Nebraska in week 10.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football