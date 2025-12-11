The Breakout USC Stars Who Emerged As The Trojans True MVPs

Gearing up for one final game of the season, facing TCU in the Alamo Bowl, the No. 16 USC Trojans closed out regular season play posting a 9-3 overall, and 7-2 conference record.

While that's a worlds difference between their 2024 results, the Trojans still fell in the big games and missed another chance at a College Football Playoff bid. USC's season still had success, through their players and results.

MVP: Jayden Maiava

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This one arguably could have gone to both quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver Makai Lemon, but Maiava proved all he had on the gridiron this season, and stepped up when coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans needed it most.

Maiava also became a leader for the team and held the offense to a high standard, especially as he spent nearly the entire season atop the Big Ten passing leaderboard. In year two at USC — and his first full season as the starting quarterback — it was evident he cleaned up the end-of-2024 issues, particularly with decision-making and limiting turnovers.

His deep ball suited wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane beyond well and set up the Trojans nicely almost every trip they made to the end zone. His 3,431 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 150 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns made him a dual threat against any opponent. Maiava was also not afraid to lay down the hammer as a defender, when his team needed it the most.

Jayden Maiava teaching everyone a lesson:



NEVER GIVE UP ON A PLAY

pic.twitter.com/k7rc8arv02 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 8, 2025

Riley commended his quarterback for his improvement all season long, but is especially proud of how takes on every practice and role of leading the offense.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I’ve been proud of the mentality that he’s brought, the way that he attacks every day, and he’s done a tremendous job of running our offense. Lucky to have him and excited to prepare these upcoming weeks with him and see him get a chance to play again,” Riley said at the Valero Alamo Bowl Team Announcement Press Conference.

Offensive MVP: Makai Lemon

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was pretty clear that Lemon was one of the most unstoppable offensive forces all season, posting NFL numbers on paper, and the tape that goes with it. He's a Biletnikoff Award finalist, awarded to the best receiver in the nation, and has been one of the driving factors in USC's explosive offense.

This season, Lemon posted 1,156 receiving yards, the most by a Power Four receiver, 11 receiving touchdowns and two rushing. Based on his talent, and pure athleticism, it would be shock for Lemon to get chose anything past the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He's a clear MVP just by the way he plays in each game: His route-running, his ability to make plays after a catch, consistently make guys miss and make nearly any catch look easy are just a few of the reasons.

We see you, Makai Lemon 😲



The @uscfb star WR elevates and absorbs the contact to reel in the highlight grab.



📺: BTN pic.twitter.com/5tsLKWAYZS — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 15, 2025

While Lane could be found in deep-ball situations, Lemon paid his time just about everywhere, being the only player to record a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown this season.

Lemon's elite skill as a wide receiver does not go unnoticed, especially by his counterpart, Lane, who shared what makes Lemon so talented just after their second game against Georgia Southern.

"I think his ability to want it more than other people, just with the willingness to break tackle and really get it going," Lane said after the Georgia Southern game. "You don't find many people of his caliber that are able to run a 12 yard curl and then take it 74 yards to the house. So just his his God-given ability mixed with the fact that he wants it more than other people is the reason why he's so good."

Defensive MVP: Bishop Fitzgerald

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald is labeled defensive MVP for a few reasons, one being the fact he leads the team in interceptions with five, which ties second in the Big Ten, and brings overall talent to the secondary USC built off from game one.

FItzgerald, the 5-foot-11 safety from Woodbridge, Virginia is a fifth-year that quickly felt at home in South Central, and brought a fresh new perspective to the Trojans safety group with four years of collegiate experience under his belt, but just one as a Trojan.

“I feel like the only way you can lead is if people respect you enough to let you lead,” Fitzgerald said. “I think the guys on the team know they can trust my word. It makes it easier for me to say how I feel and motivate the team because they allow me to always be honest with them.”

Bishop Fitzgerald is a true ball hawk pic.twitter.com/ibvZ4fIxnG — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 30, 2025

What makes Fitzgerald unique, and adds up with his five interceptions, is his background as a quarterback when he first played at Coffeyville Community College and had experience as a quarterback, which gave him the advantage of understanding quarterback reads better than anyone else. He later transferred to NC State for two years in 2023, and finished his collegiate as a Trojan this season.

Fitzgerald rounded out the year with 51 total tackles, five interceptions, three passes defended and one sack.

Freshman Of The Year: King Miller

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As well as MVP, running back King Miller and freshman defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart were equally two impact freshman for the Trojans this season. However, given the numbers and the circumstances tied to Miller, he earns freshman of the year.

When running back Waymond Jordan suddenly went down with an injury against Michigan in October, the torch was passed down to Miller, the walk-on freshman from Calabasas, California. Even when Miller did not complete a full 60 minutes against the Wolverines, he finished the night with 158 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaged 8.8 yards a carry and one touchdown, his career-high in Cardinal and Gold.

Career night for @uscfb’s King Miller 👏 pic.twitter.com/KtOTAICsFA — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 12, 2025

Following just one performance that cemented him as USC's starting running back the rest of the season, came with four weekly honors. Miller was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Burlsworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week, Paul Hornung National Player of the Week and Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week honors.

Following the dominant Michigan performance, Miller went on and completed three more 100-yard games against Nebraska, Northwestern and UCLA. He capped off the year with 873 rushing yards on 131 carries and seven touchdowns.

Let alone Miller's talent, he was beyond proud to rep the Cardinal and Gold and Play for USC, as well as compete in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. On top of living a childhood dream, he gets to live it out alongside his twin brother Kaylon Miller, a walk-on offensive lineman.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) celebrates with offensive lineman Kaylon Miller (60) and offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) after scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I wake up and don't even think things are real still,” Miller said. “I just try to wake up and just be where my feet are. I just try to go get recovery, whatever it may be that day and be a normal student athlete every single day.”

The Trojans now move on to face Big 12 opponent in TCU at the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30, for one last game to close out the 2025 season.

