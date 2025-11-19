How USC's Lincoln Riley Used Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series Win To Coach Trojans
The No. 17 USC Trojans will face the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in arguably their biggest game of the season, as their College Football Playoff hopes will be on the line in Eugene. While the performance of their high-powered offense will be a factor against the Ducks, it's their defense that could make the difference in whether the Trojans pull off the upset on the road.
USC's defense has shown great strides this season under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, and they'll look to have their best performance of the year against Oregon in hopes of earning the upset win. USC coach Lincoln Riley recently spoke on "Trojans Live" about the team's defensive culture and their attention to detail on plays.
Lincoln Riley Reveals USC's Defensive Culture and Attention To Detail
When it comes to attention to detail on defense, Riley mentioned showing the Trojans the Los Angeles Dodgers' remarkable defensive play at the plate, which helped them win their second straight World Series title, as an example.
In the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series, Blue Jays Isiah Kiner-Falefa was out at home plate by a matter of inches. If Kiner-Falefa would have scored, Toronto would have beaten the Dodgers to win the World Series. The importance of details was exemplified even further when the replay review showed that Los Angeles catcher Will Smith's foot had briefly lifted off of the plate while Kiner-Falefa was inches away from scoring. Smith got his foot down in time, and Kiner-Falefa was ultimately out.
Riley compared the play to a crucial fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter in USC's 26-21 win over the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, as well as several other impactful defensive plays that the Trojans have made this season. Clearly, Riley has showed his teams how small the margin is between winning and losing.
In the win, Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen was barely out of bounds as the play was called an incomplete pass, courtesy of safety Kennedy Urlacher's defensive awareness. It's that awareness that Riley believes is crucial for the Trojans' defense when making key plays.
"When you're playing these big time games against really good teams and competition, that's what this thing comes down to. Our guys are straining and making our share of plays," said Riley.
Freshman defensive end Jahkeem Stewart also had a major impact in the Trojans' statement home win over the Hawkeyes in week 12, recording his first career interception. Stewart's interception proved to be a momentum-changing play in the game, highlighting USC's attention to detail on defense. Stewart made the interception off a deflection, as the Trojans would go on to take the lead following his great defensive play.
"It's everything, it's being in position. We were talking about the week before with Jayden [Maiava] when he forced the fumble, it's being in position to make those plays even though when you don't know when they're going to show up," said Riley.
How USC'S Defense Can Lead To Upset Victory Over Oregon
The pivotal Big Ten matchup between USC and Oregon will feature two of the best offenses in the Big Ten facing off against each other. Saturday's game at Autzen Stadium has the potential to be a high-scoring affair, which makes defense a huge key for both teams.
The Ducks have the edge over the Trojans defensively, but USC has shown that they can make key plays on defense that could be enough to pull off the road upset over Oregon. The keys to USC's success stem from what Riley said about the defense's attention to detail.
Oregon has a dominant running back group led by leading rushers Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison. USC's defensive ability to stop the group of running backs and create pressure on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, keeping the Ducks' offense off the field, is crucial.
It'll be interesting to see if a key defensive play by USC is ultimately the difference in the Trojans pulling off the upset. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium on Saturday is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.