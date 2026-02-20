Three Most Likely All-American Candidates for the USC Trojans in 2026

As the offseason stretches on and spring camp approaches, the USC Trojans are already staring at a pivotal 2026 season. USC coach Lincoln Riley’s program sits in evaluation mode, but a few names stand out as potential All-American anchors before a single snap of spring football is played.

If USC is going to contend for a College Football Playoff spot in its third Big Ten campaign, these three players feel like the most likely national-caliber difference-makers.

1. Jayden Maiava: The Heisman-Caliber Leap?

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava enters 2026 with momentum and a narrative. Heading into the 2025 season, he was viewed as one of the lowest-rated starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

He responded with production and poise. Maiava finished with 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 159.5 passer rating across 13 games. He also added six rushing touchdowns, showing situational mobility within Riley’s system.

He led USC to a 9-4 record and signature wins over the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines. That mattered. It signaled that USC belonged in the Big Ten conversation. Now the stakes rise.

Maiava will operate without four of last season’s top five receivers, including Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. The new-look pass-catching group features Tanook Hines, NC State transfer Terrell Anderson, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, and freshmen receivers Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Waytt and Ethan “Boobie” Feaster.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The talent is there. The proven production is not. That sets up a classic quarterback narrative: can he elevate the new pieces? Riley believes another jump is coming.

“He grew up so much during the offseason a year ago,” Riley told On3’s J.D. PicKell. “Just watching him, the player this last year vs. what he was two years ago. It’s almost like watching two completely different people. I just feel like this guy’s got a huge ceiling. I feel like he can make another jump, just like that. He was already one of the best quarterbacks in the country this year. I’m excited for it.”

With marquee matchups looming against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions and Indiana Hoosiers, Maiava will have national stages.

If USC remains in the playoff hunt and he posts conference-leading numbers, the All-American conversation becomes inevitable. The numbers, storyline and schedule are aligned. Now he has to deliver.

2. Jontez Williams: The Secondary’s New Anchor

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams intercepts a pass against Baylor during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC’s defensive backfield is undergoing a full reset. Braylon Conley transferred. DeCarlos Nicholson, Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey are off to the NFL. That leaves a leadership void in a secondary that struggled with consistency. Enter Jontez Williams.

The former Iowa State Cyclones cornerback arrives as the No. 2 corner in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Across three seasons, he recorded 67 tackles, 10 passes defended and five interceptions.

Before a season-ending knee injury in 2025, he allowed just eight receptions on 15 targets for 34 yards and earned an 84.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. That efficiency should translate well from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.

USC’s defensive overhaul also includes coordinator Gary Patterson and defensive backs coach Paul Gonzales, both with deep experience developing corners. The scheme fit and opportunity are obvious.

With young talents like rising sophomore cornerback RJ Sermons and incoming freshman cornerback Elbert Hill still developing, Williams has a clear path to becoming the stabilizing force.

In his final year of eligibility, motivation won’t be an issue. If he returns to full health and thrives in Big Ten play, All-American recognition is firmly within reach.

3. Jahkeem Stewart: The Breakout Disruptor

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart already has national validation. He was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and Pro Football Focus after recording 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in 2025.

The most impressive part is that he did it while playing the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot. That detail changes the projection because it means that he hardly even scratched the surface of his potential.

With junior defensive tackle Devan Thompkins transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide and senior linebackers Eric Gentry and Anthony Lucas off to the NFL, Stewart’s role expands. USC needs interior disruption. It needs backfield havoc. It needs tone-setters.

The Trojans were surprisingly one of the top-6 teams in the Big Ten at generating sacks last season and even with the loss of three of their most productive sack generators, that is one stat this team cannot afford to take a step back in.

A healthy Stewart as a sophomore could see a significant statistical spike. His freshman production already showed disruptive instincts. If the raw numbers climb alongside improved defensive consistency, he won’t just be a breakout candidate. He’ll be a national name.