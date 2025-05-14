USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Offer Elite 2027 Quarterback Recruit Peyton Houston
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley made his first significant move in the 2027 recruiting class on Tuesday by offering a scholarship to four-star quarterback Peyton Houston. The Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, La.) standout becomes the first quarterback recruit the Trojans have targeted in the 2027 cycle, signaling the start of a critical new phase in USC’s long-term recruiting strategy.
Houston, one of the nation’s most productive sophomore quarterbacks, now holds offers from more than a dozen Power Five programs as he continues to rise up national recruiting boards.
The 6-0, 198-pound passer from Evangel Christian Academy is rated the No. 200 overall prospect and the No. 14 quarterback in the 247Sports rankings. He checks in even higher in the 247Sports Composite, where he is ranked No. 109 nationally and No. 12 among quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class.
Houston threw for 4,480 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just six interceptions during his 2024 sophomore season, completing 70 percent of his passes on 310-of-443 attempts. He also rushed for 690 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, showcasing his dual-threat ability and offensive versatility. Those numbers helped cement his reputation as one of the most efficient and dynamic quarterback recruits in the country.
USC hosted Houston for an unofficial visit earlier this spring, giving the Trojans' coaching staff a closer look at the Louisiana native’s skill set and potential fit in Lincoln Riley’s offensive system. The visit left a strong impression, with Riley and quarterbacks coach Luke Huard officially extending an offer on May 13. Houston announced the offer on social media, thanking Riley, Huard, and the USC football program while tagging the post with the Trojans’ signature “Fight On” slogan.
Riley’s decision to offer Houston is notable given his historically cautious approach to quarterback recruiting. Houston is the first quarterback USC has provided in the 2027 cycle, a move that underscores just how highly the Trojans view his potential. Riley has built a reputation for carefully evaluating signal-callers before extending offers, a strategy that has produced multiple Heisman contenders and first-round NFL Draft picks throughout his career.
The Trojans' pursuit of Houston comes amid a quarterback room already showing future promise, including a 2026 four-star commit Jonas Williams out of Texas.
However, USC’s interest in Houston suggests the coaching staff is planning strategically for long-term depth and competition, especially with a five-star 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons expected to take a Mormon mission before enrolling. Lyons would enter as a 2027 recruit, meaning Houston could potentially be competing alongside or against another elite quarterback in the same class.
Houston’s recruitment is just one part of USC’s broader strategy to dominate the 2027 recruiting class. While the Trojans are still pursuing top-tier recruits across various positions, the early offer to Houston sets the tone for the program’s future.
It seems the Trojans are aiming for more than just the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026; they’re setting their sights on dominating 2027 as well.