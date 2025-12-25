USC’s Defensive Recruiting Wish List for Upcoming Class

USC signed 35 recruits in its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle earlier this month and have begun to shift all of its focus to the 2027 class.

The Trojans will sign a much smaller class in next year’s cycle, most likely under 20. So, in the spirit of Christmas, who are some recruits on their wish list for the defensive side of the ball.

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, Safety

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson has gone viral in recent weeks for his blazing speed while playing running back, but the San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star prospect is being recruited safety. Fa'alave-Johnson could definitely be someone that test out playing both ways at the next level, he is that level of athlete.

Fa’alave-Johnson is the No. 16 overall prospect, No. 1 safety and No. 1 player in the state of California, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The San Diego product has been on the Trojans radar since his freshman year and remains in constant contact with the coaching staff. He was in attendance at the Coliseum to watch Southern Cal defeat Michigan on Oct. 11.

If there’s one player USC can’t let out of the state, the consensus opinion would be Fa’alave-Johnson. They will be aggressive in their pursuit of the highly coveted prospect.

Gavin Williams, Safety

Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams had a busy fall itinerary, visiting multiple schools but the local recruit was at USC three times this fall.

Because the Trojans will have a much smaller recruiting class in 2027, they are very specific on which recruits they are pursuing. Tustin (Calif.) four-star safety Khalil Terry was prepared to commit to USC back in September, before he committed to Notre Dame in October because Williams and Fa'alave-Johnson are the two safeties the Trojans have zeroed in on.

Williams, the No. 90 overall prospect and No. 8 safety is a true center fielder that possesses elite athleticism and ball skills in the backend. His receiver background shows up on tape.

Duvay Williams, Corrnerback

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Similar to the safety position, the Trojans has made it very clear which cornerbacks are on top of the boards and the first one Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Duvay Williams. The talented cornerback comes from the same school that has produced some recent USC legends, such as receivers Marqise Lee and Robert Woods, and cornerback Adoree Jackson, and several other key contributors over the past decade and a half.

General manager Chad Bowden has made it a priority to restore the Trojans recruiting pipelines with local high schools that are flooded with Division 1 talent.

USC has long been considered the favorite to land the No. 5 rated cornerback in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Williams has been a frequent visitor on campus just in this calendar year and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and secondary coach Doug Belk, both visited him at his school multiple times in the spring.

Aaryn Washington, Danny Lang, Cornerback

One recruiting pipeline the Trojans did restore and perhaps the most important one was with Mater Dei (Calif.), a national powerhouse located in Orange County, less than 50 miles from campus.

USC signed four recruits in the 2026 cycle and are looking to carry that momentum into the 2027 cycle with four-star cornerbacks Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang, the No. 8 and 9 cornerbacks respectively in the 247Sports Rankings. The Trojans are the heavy favorite to land Washington when he announces his decision at the Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10. He would be first commitment in the 2027 class.

The two Mater Dei recruits visited campus multiple times in the spring and summer. Lang was in attendance for the Trojans win over Michigan in October. And then when the USC played UCLA in the regular season finale, Lang was at practice twice that week and then again for the game on Saturday. Lang is rated as a corner but can play any position in the secondary.

Marcus Fakatou, EDGE

USC has a lot of work to do for Orange Lutheran (Calif.) five-star EDGE Marcus Fakatou, but that isn't anything new. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound Fakatou reclassified from the 2028 to the 2027 class in November, speeding up everything in his recruitment.

USC signed eight recruits in the 2026 cycle from the Trinity League, which is more than they have landed in the previous three cycles combined under Lincoln Riley. The premier conference in high school football is flooded with elite Power 4 talent every recruiting cycle and has to be a priority for USC if they want to keep stacking players in their own backyard.

USC has a rich history when it comes to Polynesian players, which could be appealing to Fakatou. He played with USC four-star linebacker signee Talanoa Ili during his freshman year at Orange Lutheran.

Zyron Forstall, EDGE

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC is certainly in the mix for IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall, the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 2 rated player at his position according to 247Sports. Forstall is originally from New Orleans, the same hometown as defensive line coach Eric Henderson and freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. Can Henderson pull another highly touted defensive lineman out of the Boot?

Forstall transferred to IMG Academy in the summer, where he played with two USC signees in five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star IOL Breck Kolojay.

