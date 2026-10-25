One Referee Call That Added Insult to Injury for USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

MADISON, Wis. — The No. 16 USC Trojans entered Camp Randall Stadium favored over Wisconsin, but by the end of the night, it was the Badgers celebrating with their fans storming the field. USC struggled to establish itself as the aggressor, which allowed an unranked Wisconsin squad to take control and hand the Trojans a 24-7 defeat.

The Trojans are now one of several ranked teams to fall to unranked opponents on Saturday. UCF took down No. 2 BYU, Cincinnati defeated No. 8 Texas Tech, South Carolina upset No. 11 Tennessee, and Minnesota earned a win over No. 15 Iowa. With the loss to Wisconsin, USC drops to 6-2 heading into the most crucial stretch of its season.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) runs during the game against USC, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A game rarely comes down to one play, especially one that ends with a 17-point differential. However, there was one moment that could have changed the momentum for USC in the fourth quarter. A controversial officiating call left Trojans coach Lincoln Riley visibly unhappy and potentially cost USC a chance to put points on the board.

A Costly Fourth-Quarter Penalty Changed USC’s Field Goal Attempt

USC’s failed fake-field-goal attempt and delay-of-game penalty turned a manageable kick into a 58-yard attempt that fell short.

“It was a weird play. I was going to use a timeout,” said Riley after the game. “The penalty wasn’t delayed because the clock ran out. The penalty was we tried to snap it before the official cleared it. I was gonna call the timeout ahead of time. Obviously, wish I just would have done it.”

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early in the fourth quarter, USC sent its special teams unit onto the field for what initially appeared to be a 52- or 53-yard field goal attempt. However, the Trojans attempted to run a fake field goal, and a late substitution by Wisconsin forced the officials to stop the play.

USC attempted to snap the ball before the official had cleared it, resulting in a penalty. Riley explained after the game that he intended to use a timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty; however, the Trojans snapped the ball before he could do so. The penalty pushed USC back five yards, turning the attempt into a 58-yard field goal try.

Kicker Caden Chittenden’s attempt fell well short, which left the Trojans without points on the drive at a critical point in the game.

Penalties Remain a Problem for USC

Penalties have been a persistent thorn in the side of the USC Trojans throughout the season. The Trojans entered Saturday’s matchup with the Badgers averaging 6.3 penalties for 55.7 yards per game. Playing in a hostile environment like Camp Randall Stadium only magnified those mistakes.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Bryan Jackson II (21) scores a touchdown during the game against USC, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC finished the game against Wisconsin with six penalties for 51 yards, but the timing of those flags mattered. The Trojans were already struggling to establish offensive rhythm against a Wisconsin defense that recorded five sacks. Pre-snap penalties and other costly mistakes can put an offense behind the chains, which makes it much more difficult to sustain drives and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The USC Trojans now face their most crucial stretch of the season, with matchups against Indiana, Ohio State, and UCLA looming on the schedule. At 6-2, USC still has opportunities to make a statement as the season progresses, but the margin for error is shrinking with each game.

If the Trojans hope to compete with the nation’s top teams and keep their postseason aspirations alive, eliminating self-inflicted mistakes must become a priority.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the game against Wisconsin, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin was yet another reminder that USC simply cannot afford to consistently make its own path more difficult. As the Trojans enter the defining stretch of their schedule, cleaning up procedural errors, limiting penalties, and playing more disciplined football will be essential to their ability to compete against the Big Ten’s best.

USC Trojans Wisconsin Badgers Lincoln Riley referee call controversial penalty missed field goal college football Big Ten loss

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