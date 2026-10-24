Why the World Series Could Give USC Trojans Unexpected Advantage at Wisconsin

In a game that could come down to the smallest details, every advantage matters, even the ones teams cannot control. The No. 16 USC Trojans are on the road to take on an unranked Wisconsin Badgers squad at Camp Randall Stadium, an atmosphere known for its deafening crowd and chaotic energy.

Despite the difference in rankings, DraftKings has USC favored by three points, which signals that the Trojans could be in for a much closer contest than the rankings might suggest. With a capacity of 76,030 fans, Camp Randall is one of the most hostile environments in college football, ranking No. 9 nationally on 247Sports' list of the sport's toughest stadiums.

The Wisconsin student section cheers during the third quarter of their game against Michigan State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, USC could have an unexpected factor working in its favor. Just over an hour from Madison, the Milwaukee Brewers are competing in the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, which gives Wisconsin sports fans another major event to rally behind.

With the Brewers making their first World Series appearance in 44 years, attention across the state could be divided. While Camp Randall is typically known for its raucous atmosphere, the Brewers' postseason run could very well pull some of that attention away from the Badgers and give USC a quieter environment than expected.

Wisconsin Fans Face a Difficult Decision Between the Badgers and Brewers

Wisconsin fans are facing a difficult decision on Saturday night, with both the Badgers and Brewers competing for their attention at nearly the same time. Wisconsin kicks off against USC at 6:30 p.m. CT, and the Brewers are set to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series at 7 p.m. CT.

With Milwaukee making its first World Series appearance since 1982, the opportunity to watch the Brewers compete for their first championship is not something fans want to miss.

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates a win against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The demand to watch the Brewers has already created challenges for students hoping to find a spot downtown. LineLeap, an app that allows users to pay to skip lines outside bars, has already sold out at some popular venues in Madison, which adds another obstacle for fans hoping to catch the game or join the celebration after Wisconsin's matchup with USC.

A Quieter Camp Randall Could Help USC Avoid Costly Penalties

While Wisconsin fans will undoubtedly still show up to support the Badgers, the timing also could create a potential distraction. With the World Series taking place just over an hour away in Milwaukee, some students could be more focused on the Brewers than the game unfolding in front of them.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a eleven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tanook Hines (not pictured) against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That could be an advantage for USC, which has already struggled with penalties this season. Through its first seven games, the Trojans have committed 44 penalties for 390 yards, averaging 6.3 penalties and 55.7 penalty yards per game, according to USC's official statistics. The Trojans did overcome recent road struggles, beating Penn State during the Nittany Lions' famous White Out game.

Still, those mistakes become even more costly in a hostile road environment, where crowd noise can make it difficult for offensive players to hear the snap count and communicate adjustments at the line of scrimmage.

While Camp Randall won't be quiet, a slightly quieter crowd could give USC a little more breathing room as it looks to clean up those mistakes against Wisconsin. False starts and other pre-snap penalties can disrupt drives and put an offense behind the chains, which makes communication especially important on the road.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Brewers' World Series run pulls some attention away from Camp Randall, USC could benefit from a less intimidating atmosphere in a game where every possession matters.

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