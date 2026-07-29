Lincoln Riley Speaks Candidly on Defensive Transfer Alex VanSumeren

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley brings a roster fueling renewed confidence for him in 2026. That confident version of the now-fifth-year Trojans leader was on full display in Chicago on July 28.

Riley praised the stellar offseason USC delivered while addressing reporters at the annual Big Ten Conference Media Days held at Hilton Chicago. USC put together the nation's top-ranked recruiting class for 2026 while also luring in impact transfers.

That includes a "bell cow" defender Riley couldn't help but praise.

Lincoln Riley Raving About Michigan State Transfer

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State defensive lineman transfer Alex VanSumeren was the lone 2026 transfer portal addition Riley brought over.

Already the 6-2, 295-pound defensive tackle is winning over Riley.

"Alex VanSumeren [was] one of the guys we identified once he jumped in the portal in terms of not only his experience, but his play style and his leadership capability," Riley explained to reporters. “Having a leader or bell cow that has experience and that type of mentality that Alex does is very, very key.”

VanSumeren brings a blue-collar work ethic and playing style that USC will need in the middle of the defense. He's fresh off delivering 52 total tackles and producing two stops behind the line of scrimmage. VanSumeren also grabbed 16 tackles and 2.5 for a loss during 2024 in East Lansing, Michigan.

Alex VanSumeren Pulls Back Curtain on Why USC Became Home

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a stop against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The native of Bay City, Michigan will be a long way from home in this transitional period.

But he still couldn't say no to the opportunity to land at USC, which he spoke glowingly about via Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans on SI.

"It's a tradition-rich program," VanSumeren began. "Everyone knows USC football. I couldn't turn down the opportunity to play with these teammates and with this program.”

He's now expected to create a fierce lineup of defensive tackles ready to get unleashed this fall.

How Alex VanSumeren Figures to Fit at USC

Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren (91) engages with Western Michigan Broncos offensive lineman Raheem Anderson II (62) during the 2nd quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

VanSumeren wasn't the only trench representative at the media days. Fellow defensive tackle Jide Abasiri joined him and quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Not present was an interior defender who's anticipated to take some major steps this fall: Jahkeem Stewart, especially with how Stewart attacked the offseason, aiming to perfect his pass-rushing skills.

Stewart and Abasiri look like the projected starters in the interior. Both are long, high-motor defenders who can penetrate through guards or even double teams. Such is the case for Abasiri:

#USC four-man front. Double Stunt.



Jide Abasiri uses his strength to get home for the sack.



Expect Abasiri to make another leap in year 3. pic.twitter.com/6NwoucGlxs — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) July 2, 2026

Although VanSumeren brings his own relentless motor to the field, which even USC saw not long ago before landing him via the transfer portal:

#USC saw plenty of their new transfer defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren last season (#91).



Active hands. Relentless motor. He is great addition to the Trojans defensive front. pic.twitter.com/1v66Hx0I7p — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) January 7, 2026

USC is looking at a three-headed interior monster. VanSumeren is capable of clogging running lanes to the right and emerging as a rotational piece. New defensive coordinator Gary Patterson more than likely will throw in the former Spartans defender when USC needs a short-yardage or goal-line stop.

Riley himself admitted that USC didn't defend the run very well last season. All the more reason why he's loving the VanSumeren addition.

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