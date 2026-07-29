Everything USC Defensive Lineman Jide Abasiri Said at Big Ten Media Days

The USC Trojans walked into Hilton Chicago with one changed defender in tow.

While coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Jayden Maiava became the star attractions for 2026 Big Ten Media Days on July 28, defensive lineman Jide Abasiri drew eyes and ears too. And not just limited to his media days attire, either, or even his unique Instagram handle name.

Simply because he's created a brand-new chiseled physique that makes him look nothing like the average defensive tackle. Riley glorified the work ethic of Abasiri this offseason with reporters, including stating that "he's a guy who does everything right for our program."

What Jide Abasiri Said at Big Ten Media Days

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) is chased by USC Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abasiri first sat down with the Big Ten Network to gather his thoughts on the season, plus addressing any expectations he has for himself.

Getting Praise for New Physique And Making Bruce Feldman's 'Freak' List

"I don't really trip too much about expectations and all that. I kind of just do what I do and keep working hard. I haven't really changed much since I've been here. I've stayed the same path. I've kept the same routine, same regimen, and it's been working out for me. It's paid dividends."

If There's Inner Expectations for Himself

"I would say do the best I can. I just want to play football and perform the best when you're carefree and you're confident in your ability. So that's what I really emphasize.

If He's Truly Changed Since His Freshman Season

"My freshman year, I was really hard on myself when I wasn't getting the playing time I wanted to. And I felt like that really stunted my development. Instead of focusing on my abilities and improvement, I was focused more on playing time. So I think this year will be better to focus on my development, my skills and not focus on the outside noise."

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bulking Up to 295 Pounds of Pure Muscle

"I would just drink a protein shake after every meal. I wasn't really worried too much on what I was eating because whatever I ate, I would just work harder in the weight room to lose it. I just kept the same routine and the same diet."

The Reason Behind His @_whysosirious_ Instagram Handle

"My last name is Abasiri, so I put "siri" for serious. Everyone was telling me it was corny, and I knew. I thought it was corny too, but since everyone told me it was corny, I kept it."

Representing His Native Country Nigeria at USC

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Missouri State Bears quarterback Jacob Clark (12) is sacked by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's a really big opportunity. There are a lot of Nigerian defensive linemen in the league. So being able to join them is a big blessing. A big part of Nigerian culture is education. My parents really emphasized in me and my brothers growing up. Nigerians have really big genes and really big children. So I feel like we end up playing football because we're built for it."

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