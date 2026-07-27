Five USC Trojans Newcomers Who Appear Primed for Immediate Impact on Defense

Does USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley have a defense that can complement his high-powered offenses? It’s the question that has surrounded Riley for almost a decade since he first became a head coach, and 2026 could be the year it finally gets answered.

Riley made a big splash this offseason when he hired a former Big 12 rival in Gary Patterson to be USC's new defensive coordinator. They also big moves in the offseason to acquire talent through high school recruiting and the transfer portal. Here are five newcomers set to make an immediate impact for the Trojans defense.

Luke Wafle, Defensive End

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Freshman defensive end Luke Wafle was a recruiting battle the Trojans would not have won a couple of years ago, but a revamped personnel put them in position to pull the New Jersey native out west. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class arrived on campus looking more like a seasoned NFL vet, rather than a true freshman with his 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame.

Wafle has an alpha mentality, not because of his star rating but because of how he is wired. He is disciplined in his approach on and off the field. Throughout his first eight months on campus, it has been evident that Wafle is no ordinary freshman.

As a senior, Wafle registered an eye-popping 23 sacks. He followed it up with a three-sack performance in the Navy All-American Game. Wafle has a natural ability to rush the passer with his power, hand usage and great bend coming off the edge. A skillset that could elevate the USC defense in the fall.

Jontez Williams, Cornerback

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams intercepts a pass against Baylor during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams instantly became the most experienced corner on the roster when USC signed him during the singular transfer portal window in January.

Williams was a second team All-Big-12 selection in 2024 after recording four interceptions. A knee injury in late September last year ended his 2025 season but still, Rivals and 247Sports had him rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal. He missed all of spring but has taken part in summer workouts and is good to go for fall camp.

Nothing is given, but Williams should be a plug-and-play starter under cornerback coach Trovon Reed this fall. Between the experience and ball production, the expectation is Williams helps elevate the position to new heights in the Riley era.

Alex VanSumeren, Defensive Tackle

USC Trojans redshirt senior defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren | USC Trojans on SI

Interior defensive line was a big need for Southern Cal in the offseason, so, they went out and landed Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren, a two-year starter for the Spartans.

“Alex is tough, Alex is physical, Alex has discipline,” said defensive line coach Skyler Jones. “Alex is what 'dawg work' stands for. When you watch the tape, you see him strike the blocks and being able to anchor versus double teams. You've seen him being able to do all of the movement and win in one-on-one situations when he's rushing the passer. From a leadership standpoint, he's older than everyone in the room, and guys follow him, guys listen to him.

With the addition of VanSumeren, returning production and multiple highly touted freshmen, interior defensive line figures to be one of the teams biggest strengths. VanSumeren has stepped in and become a leader because of his workmanlike attitude.

“Alex has this natural demeanor to him," Jones said. "He’s got this tough guy demeanor to where guys are automatically going to respect him. Guys automatically respect him just for how he looks. He shaved all his hair, he came with a low haircut, it looked like he was in the Marines. He's student of the game, and he knows what's going on and guys listen to him because he doesn't make a lot of mistakes when he's on the field.”

Deven Bryant, Linebacker

USC Trojans redshirt junior linebacker Deven Bryant | USC Trojans on SI

Perhaps the most underrated signing the Trojans had in the transfer portal.

Deven Bryant, a St. John Bosco (Calif.) product, comes over from Washington. Bryant started 10 games and finished third on the Huskies in tackles last season. The linebacker position was inconsistent for the Trojans a year ago, which is why they hired new linebackers coach Mike Ekeler from Nebraska and promoted AJ Howard to outside linebackers coach.

Bryant will push junior Desman Stephens, who started all 13 games last season and redshirt sophomore Jadyn Walker, who saw action in all 13 games, including five starts, for a starting role this fall. At the very least he should factor into the linebacker rotation.

Jaimeon Winfield, Defensive Tackle

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As mentioned before, interior defensive line is expected to be a big part of the Trojans defensive turnaround.

The competition in fall camp will be fierce but one player to watch out for is five-star freshman defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield. The Texas native brings a great blend of size at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, power and quickness off the snap. He has all the physical traits to develop into a disruptive force.

Winfield could become a valuable rotational player in year one and solidify the depth upfront.

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