USC Coach Lincoln Riley Criticizes 'Stupid Call' that Led to Game-Changing Fumble

The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the No. 20 USC Trojans 34-24 on Saturday in a back-and-forth affair between the two rivals. USC coach Lincoln Riley received criticism for some of his playcalls during the rainy night.

Charlie Viehl

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
The No. 20 USC Trojans fell to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-24 in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday night, and some of the decision making by USC coach Lincoln Riley has been called into question.

Trailing by three points in the fourth quarter, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava found wide receiver Makai Lemon open downfield for a 42-yard gain. With some momentum, USC's offense ran a trick play that was designed for Lemon to throw the ball. However, Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray forced a fumble as Lemon failed to protect the ball.

Riley was asked to explain what went behind the decision to make that call in his postgame press conference, and he called it a "stupid call."

"Stupid call, stupid call," said Riley.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish Marcus Freeman Makai Lemon questionable play call fumble
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Later in the quarter, USC failed to convert on a fourth down with inches to go after Maiava's play-action pass attempt fell incomplete. The Notre Dame defense was prepared for the pass play on fourth and short, and the Fighting Irish ultimately came away with the stop.

Riley was also asked about that decision after the game:

"We had an option right there to sneak it or to pop it out and we got to make decisions right there at the end. . . . They defended it well," said Riley.

"I had the reverse pass and two fourth down calls that weren’t very good calls and didn’t put our guys in very good positions," he continued.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Matt Leinart Chimes In on Trick Play

On social media, Trojans legend Matt Leinart criticized the trick play call, especially considering the rainy weather that persisted throughout the game.

"That play call in the rain. Not sure why?" Leinart posted.

Lemon's fumble led to Notre Dame's only touchdown in the fourth quarter as the USC defense came up with some timely stops in the second half. The Fighting Irish finished the game 3/11 on third down attempts.

In the third quarter, however, a 100-yard kickoff return from Jadarian Price to take back the lead completely stole the momentum that the Trojans' offense built after a 59-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish Marcus Freeman Makai Lemon questionable play call fumble
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) scores a touchdown defended by Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Maiava threw two interceptions and the Trojans were unable to overcome the three turnovers against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were flagged eight times for 96 yards, compared to one five-yard penalty on USC, but the Trojans could not pull off the upset in South Bend.

What a Loss Means for USC

The Trojans have lost another road game, and the margin of error is even slimmer of making the College Football Playoff. However, USC's Big Ten title hopes are unaffected by the loss to Notre Dame. While the two undefeated teams, No. 1 Ohio State and No. 3 Indiana, are expected to compete for the conference championship, there is a chance that a one-loss team sneaks in.

USC has games against Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, No. 8 Oregon, and UCLA to close out the season, and the Trojans likely have to stay perfect in order to reach the 12-team field.

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

