Biggest Key for USC Trojans' Schedule Next Season

The USC Trojans closed out the 2025 season as an elite offensive team with some issues on defense, but still rounded out a 9-4 record entering the offseason. USC enters a major development period amidst the transfer portal and welcoming new players and coaching staff.

The biggest piece of news to come out of USC is the defensive coordinator search, which has landed on former TCU defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. While no deal has officially been finalized, the Trojans and Patterson are nearing a final agreement. Offensively, quarterback Jayden Maiava enters his second full season as USC's quarterback.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava Cracks Way Too Early Top 100 Players List

On3 recently released a way-too-early ranking of the top 100 players going into the 2026 season, and Maiava came in as the No. 27 player.

Maiava's placement is listed right below No. 26 Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones, and just above LSU linebacker TJ Dottery. The 6-foot-4 signal caller made his mark in year one leading USC's offense, leading the Big Ten in passing yards nearly all season. The test is keeping the momentum rolling into the 2026 season, especially with changes to USC coach Lincoln Riley's roster.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, Maiava was surrounded by elite receiving company that elevated his air-raid offense, especially with wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Now, both are headed to the 2026 NFL Draft.

MORE: USC Defense Takes a Hit at Linebacker with Late Transfer Portal Exit

MORE: NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

MORE: USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Lemon led the Big Ten and all Power Four receivers in passing yards with 1,156, tallied 14 total touchdowns and was awarded the Biletnikoff Award, awarded to the college football season's outstanding receiver at any position. Although Lane's campaign was a little slower to take off following his Michigan State injury, his deep-ball talent and elite route-running benefitted Maiava in critical moments.

Now, Maiava turns to a roster turnover this offseason, including a revamped tight end room and one retunring starter in the wide receiver room in Tanook Hines. However, Maiava's year one production should give Trojan fans hope with the schedule USC faces, with his room for improvement becoming a key area of focus this spring.

2026 Schedule Is Big Test For Maiava

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans face some of the Big Ten's most competitive teams next season, including National Champions Indiana, and College Football Playoff contenders Oregon and Ohio State.

Maiava will face a slew of talented quarterbacks, in Indiana's Josh Hoover, Oregon's Dante Moore and Ohio State's Julian Sayin. Maiava only saw Oregon last season, and USC fell 47-27. Moore led the Ducks all the way to the CFP Semifinals, where they fell to the Hoosiers 56-22.

Moore's decision to return to Oregon makes the Ducks offense another dominant force in conference play again. Another rematch between Moore and Maiava will make the ultimate offensive showdown, making USC vs. Oregon a must-watch Big Ten game next season.

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) looks on against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

USC faces Ohio State for the first time since 2017, and will go head-to-head with Heisman finalist Sayin in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Sayin finished his sophomore season as one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country, with 77 percent completion, 3,610 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. While Maiava was still accurate on the season, Sayin's skillset adds a new challenge for Maiava when they host the Buckeyes in the Coliseum.

With Hoover at quarterback for Indiana next season, a seasoned veteran from TCU, the Hoosier's offense will take a different shape, but most likely keep the same pace. Hoover and Maiava are two similar signal-callers, both have impressive arm strength that makes them dangerous, but also struggle with limiting turnovers. USC’s trip to Bloomington, Indiana, next season could turn into an offensive shootout against the reigning National Champions.

Recommended Articles