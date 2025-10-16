All Trojans

What Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Notre Dame Matchup

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will renew their rivalry on Saturday, Oct. 18 in South Bend. USC is coming off a big home win over the Michigan Wolverines while Notre Dame is on a four-game winning streak. Can USC pull off the upset?

Cory Pappas

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 20 USC Trojans have a tough road test against their longstanding rival, the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC. Lincoln Riley led his team to a huge conference win over the Michigan Wolverines in their last outing and will look to keep that momentum going into South Bend.

Will USC be able to win their second game in a row against a ranked opponent?

USC vs. Notre Dame Preview, FPI Prediction

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives USC a 31.1 percent chance to go on the road and beat the Fighting Irish. USC has not won at Notre Dame since 2011 and lost last season in Los Angeles.  

The Trojans made a statement in their last game, beating the Michigan Wolverines 31-13 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC was led by walk-on running back King Miller, who rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown. Miller entered the game as the third running back on the active depth chart, but got an opportunity after Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders suffered injuries in the first half. 

USC improved to 5-1 and showed that they can win in then trenches and will now have to do it again vs. Notre Dame.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs to the 19-yard line in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Fighting Irish lost their first two games of the season against the Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies, but has won their past four games. They are led by quarterback CJ Carr, who has thrown for 1,622 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions. 

Notre Dame made the College Football Playoff last season getting all the way to the national championship before losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Expectations are high for Marcus Freeman’s squad and they likely need to run the table in the regular season to make the playoff. 

USC vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks to the scoreboard against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC is a 9.5 point road underdog against Notre Dame according to ESPN BET. The Trojans have odds of +270 to win outright while the Fighting Irish are -340. 

The over/under is currently at 61.5 points. 

USC vs. Notre Dame Score Predictions 

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) carries the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jordan Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is a tough spot for USC. They are traveling all the way to Indiana to play a team that must win or their playoff hopes are done. The Notre Dame offense has been firing on all cylinders as of late so USC’s defense will have to be up to the challenge. 

The Trojans showed against Michigan they can win in the trenches and for them to pull the upset, they will have to do it again. 

Lincoln Riley will have the Trojans ready but the injuries they’ve suffered, coupled with a road game against a good team playing desperate will be too much to overcome to win outright. USC will cover but the Irish pull it out.

Score Prediction: Notre Dame 34, USC 30

