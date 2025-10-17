Three Keys for USC Trojans to Keep College Football Playoff Hopes Alive Against Notre Dame
The intense battle of the Jeweled Shillelagh between the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 20 USC Trojans will go down as one of the most competitive matchups of week 8.
With both teams ranked, the Trojans and Fighting Irish are both fighting for national relevance, with Notre Dame's College Football Playoff contention at stake if they suffer a third loss.
The Trojans re-entered the AP Top 25 Poll after beating then-ranked No. 15 Michigan on their home turf, improving to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play. Against a solid Notre Dame defense and a well-rounded offense, the Trojans need to come out firing on all cylinders to stay in the game.
If USC can keep Notre Dame's offense off the field as much as possible, dominate the line of scrimmage and utilize their balanced offense, especially the pass game, the Trojans could hand the Fighting Irish their third loss of the season and knock them out of CFP contention.
Keep Notre Dame Offense Off The Field
What Trojan fans can take away about coach Marcus Freeman’s team is its steadily improving offensive unit, compiled of quarterback CJ Carr, wide receivers Jordan Faison and Malachi Fields, and running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.
Love and Price lead the Fighting Irish's rushing attack with Love making another statement season rushing for 530 yards and eight touchdowns through six games. Price has recorded 422 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Love and Price are two of the top running backs in college football, and the Fighting Irish will turn to them for steady production on the ground.
On top of the run game comes a solid quarterback-wide receiver connection in Carr and receivers Faison and Fields.
Faison, who's recorded 372 receiving yards and six touchdowns through six games, has emerged as one of the Fighting Irish's more reliable receivers.
For Fields, who completed last season with 802 receiving yards and five touchdowns, he's someone who can make a difference out wide with his 339 receiving yards, averaging 18.2 yards, and two touchdowns this season.
Keeping the Fighting Irish offense off the field will do the Trojans offense well, allowing them to execute a strong run and pass game through quarterback Jayden Maiava, and wear out the Fighting Irish defense.
Dominate The Line Of Scrimmage
Through an offseason of adding size and strength to the Trojans defensive line, they have quietly become one of the most improved and talented defensive lines in the nation.
One highlight in particular from USC's defensive line against the Wolverines was their ability to win on the line of scrimmage, and make Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood uncomfortable.
Headlined by defensive end Anthony Lucas and defensive tackle Devan Thompkins, the trenches played at an elite level to pressure Underwood and make any run situation difficult for running back Justice Haynes.
MORE: USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Latest Heisman Trophy Buzz
MORE: What Marcus Freeman's New Comments Mean For Future of USC - Notre Dame Rivalry
MORE: USC Trojans Receive More Unfortunate Injury News
With the news of Notre Dame's starting center, Ashton Craig, out with an injury, the defensive line has a chance to beat up the Notre Dame offensive line and pressure Carr.
Beating a Notre Dame offensive unit, who's strong offense will be established by a complete run game, will start with being physical up front, and will be a key component in breaking down Carr and the Notre Dame offense.
Keep Trojans Offense Balanced And Productive
Maiava has continually impressed, and convinced the nation, that USC has one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, based on the talent and the numbers through six games.
What makes USC's offensive unit special is their ability to score equally from both the run and pass game, on top of protecting Maiava with physical offensive line.
Despite the unfortunate news of star Trojan running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan out with injuries, coach Lincoln Riley will turn to running backs King Miller and Bryan Jackson, with Riley Wormley and Harry Dalton III likely available.
Miller's run game surged against the Wolverines, finishing the day rushing for 158 rushing yards and a 49-yard rushing touchdown. Jackson also stepped in and helped contribute 25 on the ground with a 29-yard rushing touchdown to seal the Trojans win.
What USC's offense boasts are two talented wide receivers in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Lemon, who leads the Big Ten in receiving yards with 682, has turned heads as one of college football's best in every area from athleticism, plays after receiving and his ability in the slot.
Lane's height and strength getting down the field has benefitted the offense, especially for Maiava who thrives in deep, accurate passes to move the chains.
The Trojans’ tight end room has continued to impress, highlighted by big plays from Walker Lyons and Lake McRee. Beyond finding the end zone, both have thrived at making tough catches over the middle and contributing as blockers to extend plays for teammates. Together, they’ve combined for 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
The highly anticipated, ranked matchup between the Trojans and Fighting Irish will come down to execution on offense, being physical on the line of scrimmage and shutting down Notre Dame's offense, starting with their run game.