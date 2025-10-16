USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Opinion on Future Rivalry Games vs. Notre Dame
The No. 20 USC Trojans will travel to South Bend to take on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 18. This is one of the most historic rivalries in college football, but this upcoming matchup is currently the last one scheduled between the two.
USC coach Lincoln Riley revealed to reporters what he wants to see happen with the rivalry.
What Lincoln Riley Said
On Wanting to Continue Notre Dame-USC Rivalry
"I don’t know how all of that is going to play out. It will as it will. I would refer back to my comments that I made at media day, I feel exactly the same way about it. I love it. I hope it continues. Hopefully we can find a way to get that done where it makes sense for both sides and not just one…I hope I’m head coach at USC for a long time and I hope every single year we’re playing this game."
What This Rivalry Game Means
"It’s a phenomenal rivalry. This is one of the best parts of this job. It’s one of the best parts of being involved in college football in any way is these different unique games and they’re always special. Each one kind of becomes it’s own story…If you love the game you have a unique appreciation for the history of it and what it means to get the opportunity to be a part of these."
"Like I’ve said in the past, I’ve been super fortunate in my career to be a part of some really special rivalries. You remember them all. You remember the games. The level of competition. A chance to be part of something historical is not taken lightly. I’ve tried to appreciate every one I’ve been apart of and look forward to competing in it and this one feels exactly the same way."
Has Having Chad Bowden Helped From His Days At Notre Dame?
"I think certainly a sense of personnel has probably been one of the most helpful things. Especially with some of the new personnel that we haven’t necessarily all seen yet."
On Need to Be More Creative With the Amount of Injuries Sustained
"I don’t feel a ton. I think it’s just been more having to make adjustments in our preparation or even some in-game adjustments with some of the guys that have gone down in games."
Workload for King Miller With Running Back Injuries, Room's Depth
"We got a bye week next week, we’ll rest him then. We’re actually not more thin…We’re going to take four backs to the game and all four will be ready to play…We’re obviously not as experienced, clearly, but ya we got multiple guys we’re not going to adjust a lot of things, especially new guys in there. We’re going to go play and do what we feel like those guys can do well and go turn it loose."
Bush Push
“I remember seeing the highlight right after. I think in that moment you realized it was a pretty iconic play just the way it played out. The way the game went. The players that were involved. I just remember it being iconic. I remember thinking that’d be cool to be a part of that rivalry…Just about every college football program, has rivalries, but some are obviously recognized more nationally by everyone.”
“The iconic moments that I watched when I was a student assistant, now we’re like a part of those now which is pretty damn cool. Stuff that inspires you when you’re young and you dream to get a chance like we’ve all got right now.”
Jayden Maiava Limiting Turnovers
"Mostly just experience…The confidence in the wideouts. I think he’s playing the game more now than just running plays. I think he has a great understanding of when he can be aggressive and when he needs to make sure that he’s seeing what he really wants before he triggers. He’s done a nice job of that. I think he’s played much more patient…Very much in control…This will definitely be another challenge. We’ll need him to step up and do what he’s doing. "
Can You Teach Toughness to Offensive, Defensive Lines?
“I think it’s a balance. You definitely can do things in you program on a day to day basis that promote it. But like anything, it’s much easier when you bring guys in that already show signs of that. It makes that process go a lot smoother as opposed to maybe having to change people, you’re just trying to enhance people.”
“You can develop it like any other skill, but like any other skill, somebody that’s already naturally really good at it, it’s going to be a hell of a lot easier to develop it or get the desired result right a little bit faster.”
Living in Los Angeles With Family
"So different than anything me and my family had been a part of. The experiences of living in Southern California with my family and seeing the opportunities for our two girls to live in a different part of the country. To be in a place you get exposed and have an opportunity to get experience so many unique things."
"We definitely have taken advantage of that during the times where we can. Whether it’s being able to get down to the beach or exploring different parts of this area, meeting different people, going to different events, we’ve loved living here."