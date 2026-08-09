USC Linebacker Jadyn Walker Showing Growth After First Taste of College Football

USC redshirt sophomore linebacker Jadyn Walker admitted it was hard watching his film from last year knowing what he knows now. Walker had missed almost the entirety of his freshman season in 2024 because of a shoulder injury. Last season, he appeared in all 13 games, including five starts. The expectation is he continues to ascend after getting his first taste of college football.

“I've seen what my game looks like now, seeing that back, it kind of hurts like because the games I did play bad, we lost those games too,” Walker said.

New Linebacker Coaches Elevate Jadyn Walker

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) and offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) hold up a “V” to fans after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was tasked this offseason with finding a new defensive coordinator. But before hiring Gary Patterson, Riley pulled linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler away from Nebraska.

The longtime college football assistant has developed All-Americans and All-Conference players at different schools in his career. Ekeler is a passionate individual with an infectious energy that players and coaches can’t help but gravitate toward. But he’s also a coach who puts an emphasis on fundamentals and small details.

“He helped my game a lot,” Walker said. “He brings a lot of energy to the table. He breaks down the game. He tells me how to get to point A to point B.”

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC also promoted analyst AJ Howard to outside linebacker coach in the offseason. Ekeler had some lofty admiration for Howard during Media Day, describing him as his “right-hand guy.” Both coaches have been instrumental in Walker's growth from year two to year three.

“Last year, I knew how to play backer somewhat, but this year I really understand how to play like backer fully,” Walker said.

Linebacker Competition in Fall Camp

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desman Stephens started all 13 games last season as a sophomore and led the team in tackles. He added 10 pounds this offseason and is up to 250 pounds with his 6-foot-3 frame. A high school defensive back, receiver and returner, Ekeler says Stephens has still maintained his athleticism.

“He is moving like a DB. He can flat out fly, and he's got hips like butter," Ekeler said. "He's a talented dude, and he just loves ball, and he's smarter than heck. He's a special player.”

Stephens is competing in camp to hold onto this starting role this season. Deven Bryant, a St. John Bosco (Calif.) product, returns home to Southern California after starting 10 games at Washington last season. Redshirt sophomore Elijah Newby has settled into his linebacker role and is pushing for a larger role in year three.

The veteran linebackers could not stop raving about freshman Talanoa Ili’s versatile skillset during Media Day. A top 100 overall prospect in the 2026 class, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Ili will continue pushing for a role in year one. Redshirt junior Ta’Mere Robinson was a key reserve and special teams contributor last season. Freshmen Shaun Scott and Taylor Johnson round out the room.

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