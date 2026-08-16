USC Trojans Lock in Fall Visit With Rising Running Back Recruit
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Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 running back Jaion “Deuce” Smith is set to make his first game day visit to USC this fall.
After receiving an offer from the Trojans on June 11, Smith scheduled four visits, starting with a week zero trip to the Coliseum when the Trojans host San Jose State on August 29, according to Greg Biggins of On3.
The three-star running back is coming off a very successful sophomore season with Santa Margarita, sharing the Trinity League Championship, winning the CIF-SS Division 1 title, and the CIF State Open Division Championships.
Last season, Smith rushed for 896 yards on 190 carries for nine touchdowns, while catching for 167 yards on 21 receptions. He also told Rivals his offer from USC was a “dream offer” after working out with the team in early June.
Smith is the No. 74-ranked running back in California and the No. 51 running back in the nation, according to 247 Sports.
The USC Trojans Ties
In addition to being the cousin of former Trojan and Jaylin Smith, the younger Smith has multiple connections to USC.
Santa Margarita’s coaching staff features two big USC alumni. Head coach Carson Palmer was awarded the MaxPreps Coach of the Year in his inaugural season with the Eagles and won the Heisman Trophy in 2002 for the Trojans. Offensive coordinator Lenny Vandermade is a former offensive lineman who played with Palmer in the early 2000’s.
His son, Isaiah Vandermade, is Smith’s teammate on Santa Margarita and holds an offer from the Trojans for the 2027 recruiting class.
USC running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. has also established a good connection with Smith.
Picking USC as the First Stop
Aside from USC, Smith will visit California (Sept. 5), Wisconsin (Oct. 3), and Kansas (Oct. 24).
But what does a first stop at the Coliseum mean for Smith?
Well, it gives Lincoln Riley the opportunity to welcome and persuade Smith to add to his 2028 recruiting class. Riley’s 2028 recruiting class already bolsters a number, including Texas native quarterback Trey Wright, who announced his commitment on Saturday, August 15. Smith’s addition would only add more talent to this class.
Other schools have been pushing their mark to get Smith. Notre Dame and UCLA were among the ones aiming for Smith over the summer.
“I don’t want to say anybody’s ahead of anybody because it is still early. I would say USC and Kansas have been pushing a lot, and I would say also Minnesota and Cal,” Smith told Kendell Hollowell during his June 11 visit.
The gameday visit in late August should also allow Riley and his coaching staff to see Smith’s production during his junior year at Santa Margarita.
The Eagles would have already played two games of their 2026 season before August 26 and are projected to be a championship-caliber team in the state again.
USC still has eight other offerees on the table at running back including four stars Tahmere Brown and Dalen Powell.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_