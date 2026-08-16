USC Trojans Lock in Fall Visit With Rising Running Back Recruit

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 running back Jaion “Deuce” Smith is set to make his first game day visit to USC this fall.

After receiving an offer from the Trojans on June 11, Smith scheduled four visits, starting with a week zero trip to the Coliseum when the Trojans host San Jose State on August 29, according to Greg Biggins of On3.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita '28 two-way standout Jaion Smith locked in several game day visits and is working on a few more



Intel: https://t.co/H4w4T7ZX8j pic.twitter.com/vZV4WcU4ci — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) August 15, 2026

The three-star running back is coming off a very successful sophomore season with Santa Margarita, sharing the Trinity League Championship, winning the CIF-SS Division 1 title, and the CIF State Open Division Championships.

Last season, Smith rushed for 896 yards on 190 carries for nine touchdowns, while catching for 167 yards on 21 receptions. He also told Rivals his offer from USC was a “dream offer” after working out with the team in early June.

Smith is the No. 74-ranked running back in California and the No. 51 running back in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

The USC Trojans Ties

In addition to being the cousin of former Trojan and Jaylin Smith, the younger Smith has multiple connections to USC.

Santa Margarita’s coaching staff features two big USC alumni. Head coach Carson Palmer was awarded the MaxPreps Coach of the Year in his inaugural season with the Eagles and won the Heisman Trophy in 2002 for the Trojans. Offensive coordinator Lenny Vandermade is a former offensive lineman who played with Palmer in the early 2000’s.

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer waves to the crowd after his Ring of Honor induction ceremony during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks September 29, 2019. Seahawks Vs Cardinals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His son, Isaiah Vandermade, is Smith’s teammate on Santa Margarita and holds an offer from the Trojans for the 2027 recruiting class.

USC running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. has also established a good connection with Smith.

Picking USC as the First Stop

Aside from USC, Smith will visit California (Sept. 5), Wisconsin (Oct. 3), and Kansas (Oct. 24).

But what does a first stop at the Coliseum mean for Smith?

Well, it gives Lincoln Riley the opportunity to welcome and persuade Smith to add to his 2028 recruiting class. Riley’s 2028 recruiting class already bolsters a number, including Texas native quarterback Trey Wright, who announced his commitment on Saturday, August 15. Smith’s addition would only add more talent to this class.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other schools have been pushing their mark to get Smith. Notre Dame and UCLA were among the ones aiming for Smith over the summer.

“I don’t want to say anybody’s ahead of anybody because it is still early. I would say USC and Kansas have been pushing a lot, and I would say also Minnesota and Cal,” Smith told Kendell Hollowell during his June 11 visit.

The gameday visit in late August should also allow Riley and his coaching staff to see Smith’s production during his junior year at Santa Margarita.

The Eagles would have already played two games of their 2026 season before August 26 and are projected to be a championship-caliber team in the state again.

USC still has eight other offerees on the table at running back including four stars Tahmere Brown and Dalen Powell.

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