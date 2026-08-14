USC’s Running Back Depth Competition Heating Up in Fall Camp

USC returns its two leading rushers from a year ago in King Miller and Waymond Jordan. They are the only Big Ten school that returns two running backs that averaged over 6.0 yards per carry in 2025, minimum 80 carries.

Miller was one of the biggest surprises in college football last season. He began last season as a fourth-string walk-on before injuries thrusted him into the lineup and he thrived down the stretch, nearly reaching the 1,000-yard mark, despite only starting half of the season.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller has added 15 pounds this offseason and has more a Big Ten running back look to up him at 6-0 and 225 pounds. He will no longer shoulder a majority of the load and instead pair with Jordan, who returns after an ankle injury against Michigan last October ended his season early, to form a dynamic one-two punch.

“It's kind of a relief,” Miller said. “You have another one of the best backs in the country. Kind of happy to be able to have a one-two punch or whatever it may be when we go on that field. Even right now when we're going on this field, he's the hype man. He's an energy junkie. When he's out there on that field, it's always it's always beneficial.”

The two of them lead the Trojans backfield, but the question has been what does the outlook of the room look like behind them.

Competition for No. 3 Running Back Role

USC Trojans redshirt freshman running back Riley Wormley | USC Trojans on SI

Redshirt freshman Riley Wormley arrived at USC last year recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered midway through his senior year. He made his collegiate debut last November and was able to gain valuable experience, appearing in three games.

This year, Wormley was able to take part in workouts and spring practice for the first time with the Trojans. He’s playing without a knee brace, and the Lone Star State native has found the gear that made him an electrifying prospect in the 2025 class.

His biggest competitor for that No. 3 role is freshman Deshonne Redeaux, the No. 4 running back in the 2026 class according to Rivals. Miller has described the Oaks Christian (Calif.) product as a speedster. Redeaux battled an injury in the spring that kept him out for a couple of weeks but during that final week, he exploded, showcasing the talent that made a highly coveted prospect.

Freshman Shahn Alston was also a four-star recruit and the No. 8 running back according to Rivals in the 2026 class. Alston had a good spring after taking advantage of the extra reps because of multiple injuries. The Ohio native is a bigger back at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds but has an underrated wiggle and burst at the second level.

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

When Miller looks at Redeaux and Alston, it’s like looking in a mirror.

“I see them, I see me and Waymond [Jordan],” Miller said. “They bounce off each other energy a lot, they complement each other.”

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